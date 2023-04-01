Marta named in Brazil's squad for a sixth World Cup

Marta named in Brazil's squad for a sixth World Cup
Marta has scored 115 goals for Brazil, a record for the national team
Brazil forward Marta (37) is set to play at her sixth World Cup after being named in Pia Sundhage's (63) squad for the tournament starting on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Six-time FIFA World player of the year Marta will lead Brazil's quest for a first Women's World Cup title alongside other experienced players such as Debinha (31), Tamires (35) and Andressa Alves (30).

However, the former US and Sweden coach does not guarantee that the all-time Women's World Cup top scorer will feature in the starting lineup.

"Marta is the queen, she is an icon. Just being around her is contagious," said Sundhage on Tuesday.

"If she will be in the starting lineup I don't know, not yet. She will play the role I will give her and I am sure she will do well."

Brazil will start a training camp this week and face Chile in a farewell friendly on Sunday before travelling to Australia.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Leticia Izidoro (Corinthians), Barbara (Flamengo), Camila (Santos)

Defenders: Antonia (Levante), Bruninha (Gotham FC), Kathellen (Real Madrid), Lauren (Madrid CFF), Monica Hickman (Madrid CFF), Rafaelle (Arsenal), Tamires (Corinthians)

Midfielders: Duda Sampaio (Corinthians), Kerolin (North Carolina Courage), Luana (Corinthians), Adriana (Orlando Pride), Ana Vitoria (Benfica), Ary Borges (Racing Louisville)

Forwards: Andressa Alves (AS Roma), Geyse (Barcelona), Nycole (Benfica), Bia Zaneratto (Palmeiras), Debinha (Kansas City Current), Gabi Nunes (Madrid CFF), Marta (Orlando Pride)

