Sweden's Asllani 'so tired of crying championship tears' after yet another semi-final loss

Sweden's Asllani 'so tired of crying championship tears' after yet another semi-final loss
Sweden playmaker Kosovare Asllani said she was sick of crying tears of championship failure after her side were knocked out of the Women's World Cup semi-finals by Spain on Tuesday.

The Swedes had gone behind in the 81st minute in Auckland before Rebecka Blomqvist's equaliser in the 88th minute looked to have set up extra time.

But two minutes later Spain scored again, sealing a spot in the decider and handing Sweden their fourth defeat in five World Cup semi-finals.

"I'm so tired of crying championship tears," a bitterly disappointed Asllani said in a televised interview, wiping tears from her eyes throughout.

Sweden have not won a major tournament since the inaugural Women's Euros in 1984. Since then they have lost three times in the final of the Euros and lost the Olympic final to Canada after a shootout two years ago.

Their sole visit to the Women's World Cup final in 2003 also ended in defeat.

"I don't think people understand the energy and the passion that is behind this. It really sucks, we dreamed of a World Cup final," Asllani said.

"I'm so proud of this team, where we are today and how we have performed in this tournament. We deserved to be in the final, but that's how football is."

Sweden coach Peter Gerhardssson struggled to put his disappointment into words, but both he and defender Magdalena Eriksson were clear about wanting to win the third-placed play-off on Saturday, where they will meet either Australia or England.

"Tonight we can mourn, tonight we can be sad, disappointed, but from tomorrow, we look forward," Eriksson said.

"We knew that we had two matches left in the tournament when we made the semi-final, now there's a third-place playoff and we still have a chance to win a medal, and we're going to go for it, 100%."

