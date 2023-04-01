Switzerland teenager Iman Beney out of World Cup with ACL tear

Scores
News
Beney had her debut just under a week ago against Zambia
Profimedia
Swiss midfielder Iman Beney (16) will miss the Women's World Cup kicking off later this month after sustaining a serious knee injury in training, the country's national team said on Tuesday.

The youngster, who plays for BSC Young Boys in Bern, tore her anterior cruciate ligament in training before Switzerland were set to play Morocco in a friendly on Wednesday.

Beney is the latest player to be ruled out of the tournament with an ACL injury. Others include Janine Beckie of Canada, France's Delphine Cascarino and Vivianne Miedema of the Netherlands.

Switzerland has called up Amira Arfaoui of Bayer Leverkusen to replace Beney.

Switzerland will open their Group A campaign against the Philippines on July 21 before taking on Norway and co-hosts New Zealand.

Switzerland may fancy their chances as they are the second-highest-ranked side in the group, only behind 12th-placed Norway. The Philippines and New Zealand are both outside the top 20.

