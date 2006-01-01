Son accepts Tottenham teammate Bentancur's apology for racist remark

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Son accepts Tottenham teammate Bentancur's apology for racist remark

Son accepts Tottenham teammate Bentancur's apology for racist remark

Son is happy to put Bentancur's comments behind him
Son is happy to put Bentancur's comments behind himReuters
Tottenham forward Son Heung-min (31) has accepted an apology from teammate Rodrigo Bentancur (26) after the Uruguayan had said all South Korean people "look the same" during a television appearance.

In a short clip posted on social media from Uruguayan Television programme Por La Camiseta, host Rafa Cotelo asked Bentancur for a Spurs player's shirt, to which he replied: "Sonny's? It could be Sonny's cousin too as they all look the same."

The midfielder apologised for his comments last week.

"I've spoken with Lolo (Bentancur)," South Korea captain Son said in a post on Instagram.

"He made a mistake, he knows this and has apologised. Lolo would not mean to ever intentionally say something offensive. We are brothers and nothing has changed at all.

"We're past this, we're united, and we will be back together in pre-season to fight for our club as one."

In a separate statement on Thursday, Tottenham said it would provide further education to all players "in line with our diversity, equality and inclusion objectives".

"We fully support that our captain Sonny feels that he can draw a line under the incident and that the team can focus on the new season ahead," Spurs added.

Mentions
FootballBentancur RodrigoSon Heung-MinTottenham
Related Articles
Spurs' Rodrigo Bentancur apologises to Son for racist remark
Fantasy Premier League: A double-header ahead that could change your season
Son Heung-min demands Spurs step up against Arsenal after Newcastle thrashing
Show more
Football
Serbia FA demand punishment for Croatia and Albania after 'scandalous' chanting
Ruud van Nistelrooy reportedly set to join Burnley as head coach
Switzerland's unlucky Fabian Schar broke nose minutes after role in Scotland goal
EURO 2024 Tracker: Slovenia and Serbia up first on blockbuster day of action
When is Harambee Stars’ first COSAFA game in South Africa and how can you watch?
Transfer News LIVE: Villa agree Maatsen deal with Chelsea, Bayern eyeing Simons
Updated
Leicester appoint former Nottingham Forest boss Cooper as manager
What is the most beautiful shirt of the Copa America?
Messi's warning as Argentina gear up to face debutants Canada in Copa opener
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Scotland and Switzerland share spoils after Germany secure qualification
Transfer News LIVE: Villa agree Maatsen deal with Chelsea, Bayern eyeing Simons
Wimbledon sprinkles stardust on women's draw as Osaka, Kerber and Wozniacki handed wildcards
Andy Murray a Wimbledon doubt after injury forces him to retire at Queen's

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings