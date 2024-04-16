Spain to decide whether to suspend main candidate to lead football federation

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Spain to decide whether to suspend main candidate to lead football federation
Spain to decide whether to suspend main candidate to lead football federation
Presidential candidate and current President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Pedro Rocha arrives to appear at a court in Majadahonda
Presidential candidate and current President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Pedro Rocha arrives to appear at a court in Majadahonda
Reuters
Spain's government said on Tuesday it will decide whether to suspend the frontrunner to lead the country's football federation (RFEF) while it determines with world governing body FIFA how to reform an organisation mired in a corruption scandal.

Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes, president of the state-run Superior Council of Sport (CSD), told a parliamentary hearing he had called for a meeting of the CSD board after Spain's sports tribunal TAD on Monday opened a case against Pedro Rocha and the RFEF's leadership for "very serious misconduct" and a criminal court judge advanced a separate investigation over alleged corruption within the federation.

"I have conveyed to (FIFA) our concern and our determination to take every measure to ensure that a reputational crisis such as this can never happen again," Uribes said in the hearing.

Spain is trying to turn the page on a series of scandals within the RFEF as it gears up to co-host the World Cup in 2030.

Rocha, who had been acting as the RFEF's stand-in president and hoped to be anointed permanently in the next month, was placed under investigation by a judge last week after testifying as a witness in court. He was the sole candidate to succeed the disgraced former head Luis Rubiales.

The RFEF said in a statement the TAD case is not related to the corruption probe but rather whether the federation overstepped its duties after Rubiales resigned.

"All decisions have been taken with the utmost caution and respect, given the interim situation in which the institution found itself," it said.

The RFEF's leadership said the TAD proceedings lacked accuracy and rigour and that they reserved the right to take legal action.

Rubiales and colleagues have been under investigation since June 2022 over potential malfeasance for a deal with former Barcelona player Gerard Pique's Kosmos firm to relocate the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia in a deal worth a reported 120 million euros ($129 million).

Rocha was vice president of the federation under Rubiales and head of the financial board when the RFEF signed the Saudi Super Cup deal.

Rocha's office said in a statement the irregularities in TAD's case would be challenged.

"The accusation, which is totally surprising and defies all logic and legal sense, is that he has exceeded the powers conferred on him with regard to a series of decisions that he had to take as acting president for the good of the game," his office said.

Last month, police searched the RFEF and two executives were fired, prompting FIFA and its European counterpart UEFA to request a detailed update on the corruption probe.

Uribes said the government was working to reform its sports laws and create a sanctioning system as well as appointing an ethics committee and an ombudsman to represent sportspersons' rights.

Mentions
FootballRubiales Luis ManuelPique Gerard
Related Articles
Frontrunner to lead Spain's embattled football federation suspect in corruption probe
Rubiales to testify on April 29th over Spain football graft scandal
Spanish Football Federation fires executives linked to corruption probe
Show more
Football
Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to seize Champions League chance at Bayern Munich
Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid not dwelling on last season's loss at Manchester City
Naby Keita suspended and fined for refusing to board team bus for Leverkusen game
Man City boss Guardiola warns too soon to dream about double treble ahead of last eight tie
EXCLUSIVE: Napoli’s Osimhen urged to consider Arsenal move amid PSG & Chelsea interest
'Great season' still possible for Bayern, says Harry Kane ahead of Arsenal clash
Premier League Player of the Week: Cole Palmer perfect for Chelsea again
Premier League Team of the Week: Man City's stars put on a show
Man Utd speak to Alejandro Garnacho over controversial social media activity
Most Read
Naby Keita suspended and fined for refusing to board team bus for Leverkusen game
'Shame' of penalty pantomine spoils big Chelsea win for Mauricio Pochettino
Cole Palmer purrs again as Chelsea put poor Everton to the sword
Ronnie O'Sullivan calls for World Championship to be moved from Crucible

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings