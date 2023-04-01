'Speak to Pep', says Southgate in defence of using Foden out wide

England manager Gareth Southgate has defended his use of Phil Foden (23) in a wide position, saying Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola also plays the midfielder in the same role.

Foden has said he feels his game is more suited to the central number 10 role but Southgate has been reluctant to use him there.

"He doesn't for his club," Southgate said. "Presumably there is a reason for that.

"You'd have to speak to Pep, who is the best coach in the world, who plays him from wide. He's always got the freedom to drift if we play him wide and that's important."

England were held to a 1-1 draw by Ukraine on Saturday, their first dropped points of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. They face Scotland in a friendly match later on Tuesday.