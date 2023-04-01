Steve Clarke keen to move on from Scotland's VAR pain in Spain

Scotland thought they had scored the opener midway through the second half when Scott McTominay netted a superb free kick

Scotland coach Steve Clarke said there is no point prolonging the debate about the controversial VAR decision that denied his side a goal in Thursday's 2-0 defeat by Spain in their Euro 2024 qualifier.

Needing just a point in Seville to assure themselves a spot at the finals in Germany next year, Scotland thought they had scored the opener midway through the second half when Scott McTominay netted a superb free kick.

However, the goal was ruled out after a VAR check, with defender Jack Hendry deemed to be interfering with play while in an offside position.

Spain then struck through Alvaro Morata and Oihan Sancet to clinch the win.

"They have made the call, there is no point me going on about it," Clarke told reporters on Thursday. "I think there was a little bit confusion at the time, whether it was offside or for a foul on the keeper."

While Clarke agreed Hendry was offside he said, "there is no way in the world the keeper was saving that, no matter where Jack Hendry was.

"You just move on, it is a VAR decision that goes against you. When we conceded it makes it more difficult and the second goal puts gloss on for Spain I don't think they deserve."

Scotland lead Group A with 15 points from their six games, having lost for the first time in their campaign, while Spain have 12 points from five matches and Norway 10 from six.

Scotland will qualify for next year's European Championship if Norway fail to win at home to Spain on Sunday.

Asked if the team would watch that match together, Clarke said: "Some might want to watch it or not want to watch it.

"I will watch it because we play Norway next month and I have to analyse Norway. The same as I will sit down and watch the Netherlands v France on Friday night because we play France on Tuesday. That is my job so I will watch it."