Swedish World Cup finalist and Fiorentina legend Kurt Hamrin dies aged 89

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Swedish World Cup finalist and Fiorentina legend Kurt Hamrin dies aged 89
Swedish World Cup finalist and Fiorentina legend Kurt Hamrin dies aged 89
Kurt Hamrin (R) battles for the ball with a Soviet defender during the 1958 World Cup quarter-finals
Kurt Hamrin (R) battles for the ball with a Soviet defender during the 1958 World Cup quarter-finals
AFP
Kurt Hamrin, Sweden's World Cup runner-up and Fiorentina's all-time top scorer, has died aged 89, the Swedish Football Association said on Sunday.

Hamrin, nicknamed "Little Bird" for the speed and grace he showed on the wing, helped Sweden reach the 1958 World Cup final with four goals in the tournament and was the last surviving player from the final, which they lost 5-2 to Pele's Brazil.

"One of Swedish football's greatest icons has left us. Rest in peace Kurt "Kurre" Hamrin," the Swedish FA said.

"He is a legend in both AIK and Fiorentina for his efforts in the clubs. Thank you Kurre for all the blue and yellow memories you have been involved in creating for so many, rest in peace."

Hamrin began his career at AIK in Sweden but is remembered most for his time spent in Italy's Serie A at Juventus, Padova, Fiorentina, AC Milan and Napoli, and is ninth on the league's all-time scoring list with 190 goals.

He spent eight seasons at Fiorentina, helping them win the Cup Winners' Cup in 1961, their only major European trophy, and is the club's record scorer with 208 goals.

Although Hamrin later played for Milan, winning the Scudetto and a European Cup, and ended his career back in Sweden, he returned to Florence to live with his family, where he died at his home in the city which adored him.

Mentions
FootballPeleSwedenBrazilFiorentinaAIKAC MilanJuventusNapoliPadovaHamrin Kurt
Related Articles
Title-chasing Inter playing catch-up for a change when they face Fiorentina
Roma start new chapter without Jose Mourinho against Verona
Napoli desperately need to kickstart their season against Salernitana
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Manchester United and Napoli get super Sunday going
Updated
Love and heartbreak as Inter Miami hit Hong Kong but Messi doesn't play
Howe hopes Gordon's injury not serious as Newcastle's woes persist
Under-pressure Hodgson says he can turn Crystal Palace around
Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid at end of season, according to reports
Williams the hero as South Africa edge Cape Verde on penalties to progress to semi-finals
Inzaghi and Allegri downplay importance of clash between Inter Milan and Juventus
Jordan Henderson makes bright start at Ajax in draw with league leaders PSV
Messi mania hits Hong Kong as thousands flock to Inter Miami training
Most Read
Football Tracker: Manchester United and Napoli get super Sunday going
Williams the hero as South Africa edge Cape Verde on penalties to progress to semi-finals
Ivory Coast complete stunning extra-time comeback to beat Mali and book semi-final spot
Iran eliminate Japan from Asian Cup after Jahanbakhsh nets late penalty

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings