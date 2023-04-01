Team of the Week: Deadly Dani Olmo leads the way for the world's best performers

Every Tuesday on Flashscore we are going to be compiling an XI of the best players from around the world from the previous week of football.

Here’s our first Team of the Week for the 2023/24 season:

Team of the Week Flashscore

Goalkeeper:

Bernd Leno (Fulham) 9.4

Leno was a beast between the sticks in Fulham's first Premier League match of the season. He made nine saves to keep a clean sheet in his side’s smash-and-grab win away at Everton. It’s hard to know how significant wins can be in the first round, but Fulham fans might just look back at this as a vital three points gained.

Defence:

Vanderson (Monaco) 9.1

Brazilian wing-back Vanderson scored Monaco’s first and assisted their third as they beat Clermont 4-2 away in their Ligue 1 opener. With a rating of 9.1, he was impossible to leave out this week and will be one to watch this season in France.

Jules Kounde (Barcelona) 8.6

Jules Kounde spent a fair chunk of last season filling in on the right for Barcelona and even for France but his favoured position is at centre-back. It was not the result his team wanted, but he was almost flawless at the weekend as the red cards were flying out around him in Barca’s chaotic goalless draw at Getafe.

David Alaba (Real Madrid) 8.4

The pressure is on whenever Real Madrid don’t win the league and Alaba was one of the players criticised by fans and experts as Real somewhat petered out last season. He silenced his critics in Bilbao on Saturday, however, as his composed performance, capped off with an assist, helped Los Blancos to a 2-0 win over Athletic.

Pervis Estupinan (Brighton) 8.7

When Brighton sold Marc Cucurella to Chelsea last season, few expected them to unearth an even more impressive left-back but they did. Estupinan proved himself to be one of the best in his position last term in the Premier League and he has started this campaign in the same form. He was excellent again as Brighton battered Luton 4-1 and he grabbed an assist to boot.

Midfield:

Rodri (Manchester City) 8.7

Our lone holding midfielder in a very attacking formation - if there's one man you can trust to add balance and stability to a side, it's Manchester City's Rodri. Last season, he established himself as one of the game's premier central midfielders. He's started this season in the same vein assisting and scoring in City's 3-0 win over Burnley.

Jeremy Doku (Rennes) 8.6

Rennes started their season in fine form with a 5-1 win at home to Metz and the lightning-quick Doku scored his team’s third goal. More of a right-sided forward, it must be said, Doku completes a very attacking and all-Ligue 1 right-hand side in this team.

Romain Del Castillo (Brest) 8.9

Playing behind the striker, Del Castillo was instrumental as Brest notched an impressive 3-2 victory over last season's Ligue 1 surprise package Lens to kick-start their campaign. Del Castillo slotted a penalty in each half, including the winner!

James Maddison (Tottenham) 8.7

Maddison was Spurs' statement signing of the summer and with Harry Kane's departure, he's going to play a huge role for his side this season. He started on the right foot, pulling the strings from the number 10 role and assisting both goals as Spurs drew 2-2 at Brentford.

Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig) 9

Scoring a hat-trick to win the German Super Cup against Bayern - well, it doesn't get much better than that! We simply could not leave Leipzig's Spanish magician out of this team. Although Olmo often plays a bit more centrally, we have him drifting in from the left side, doing damage with his exquisite right foot and interchanging with Maddison as a second playmaker.

Forward:

Randy Nteka (Rayo Vallecano) 8.4

Just one striker makes our first team of the weekend for the season and that's Rayo Vallecano's Nteka, who scored a penalty in his side's opening-day win at Almeria and led the line well. An honourable mention goes out to Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder (8.3) who scored twice at the weekend in Ligue 1 and just narrowly missed out.