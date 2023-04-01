Team of the Week: Kane on fire once more as Portuguese players dominate midfield trio

Team of the Week: Kane on fire once more as Portuguese players dominate midfield trio

At the start of each week, Flashscore scours the world's biggest leagues for the previous weekend's best performers and puts them into a team.

Here's our latest Team of the Week of the 2023/24 campaign.

Flashscore's Team of the Week Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Jasper Schendelaar (Zwolle) 9.3

Although a 1-1 draw doesn't normally lead to many memorable performances, Schendelaar's game between the sticks was incredibly impressive. Zwolle's opponents Vitesse had a xG of more than two in this game, and they were denied mainly by the stopper.

He made 11 saves to his opposite number's one during the draw and nearly held out for a miraculous clean sheet, only to concede in the 88th minute.

A fine display from Schendelaar, who was the best ranked goalkeeper this week.

Defence

Oscar de Marcos (Athletic Club) 9.1

A stalwart of more than 13 years, the Basque native and club captain De Marcos has been one of the first names on the teamsheet ever since 2010 with more than 390 appearances for Athletic Club.

Goals, though, have always been in short supply, scoring the odd goal here and there. But, on the weekend, De Marcos netted in the first half against Valencia at San Mames in an all-round great performance for the defender.

Along with his goal, he also made 10 tackles and one key pass.

Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) 8.4

Pinnock has been on the rise with Brentford on their way to the Premier League, and once again proved his worth as they defeated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

He netted in the 58th minute to give his side the lead, and was rock solid in defence to earn himself a clean sheet along the way. He also won five aerial duels and had eight clearances.

Keven Schlotterbeck (Bochum) 8.4

It was a battle between two of the Bundesliga's bottom clubs and a 2-2 draw between Bochum and Mainz would not be what either side was looking for.

However, the stand-out player in the encounter was Schlotterbeck, who netted in the 82nd minute with a sumptuous header from a corner. He also won eight aerial duels showing his dominance in the air, but his side could not hold on for a vital three points as their opponents scored late in injury time to share the spoils.

Facundo Medina (Lens) 8.5

After a stuttering start to the season, Lens are showing once again the sort of football that saw them finish second in Ligue 1 last season.

They beat Nantes 4-0 on the weekend, with Medina netting their second in style from the edge of the box. They have now gone unbeaten in their last five league games, and are moving on up the table.

Midfield

Joao Mendes (Vitoria Guimares) 8.8

There were plenty of great performances in the midfield this week from big players in big games, but one that went under the radar was the showing by Mendes in his side's 5-0 league victory against Chaves over in Portugal.

The central playmaker was at the heart of everything with one goal and two assists in the thrashing - the best of which came on the third goal where he caressed a pass into the path of Jota Silva for him to slide the ball home.

Joao Palhinha (Fulham) 8.8

After his failed move to Bayern Munich in the summer, Palhinha is once again showing why he is so important to this Fulham side. They took on Brighton over the weekend and managed to get a 1-1 draw against a side that has been on the rise this season.

Pulling the strings in midfield with 30 completed passes and one key pass, the Portuguese player also completed 10 tackles before finding the top corner with his strike in the 65th minute.

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) 8.8

A win at Old Trafford used to be a rare thing, but Manchester City made light work of their cross-city rivals in a 3-0 victory. At the centre of things was Silva, who put Erling Haaland's second goal on a plate for him with a pinpoint pass.

He also had an 89.8% pass completion rate with three key passes and two completed dribbles.

Forwards

Luis Suarez (Gremio) 9.9

Rolling back the years in Brazil, Suarez scored once and assisted another two in a near faultless performance during his side's thrilling 4-3 victory over America MG.

Playing slightly deeper with his Brazilian club, he won a penalty before slotting in Everton Galdino for their second soon after. His goal was old-school Suarez, showing composure to pounce on a rebound and make it 3-3 before having a hand in the winner.

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) 9.5

Kane and Bayern seem to be a match made in heaven. The striker had another great day out in a frankly absurd game that saw three red cards and Bayern win 8-0 against Darmstadt.

Two of Kane's goals were vintage but his other... that was out of this world.

Evoking memories of David Beckham against Wimbledon in 1996, he hit a beautiful effort from the halfway line to beautifully and precisely lob the goalkeeper.

That alone should get you a place on Team of the Week, but his overall performance was once again phenomenal.

Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) 8.8

Always the bridesmaid, never the bride for Arsenal, Nketiah proved why he could be the starting striker for the Gunners going forward after scoring an emphatic 30-minute hat-trick in his side's 5-0 win over the struggling Sheffield United.

The first showed his composure from close range, the second showed his ability to poach in tight spaces, but the third was a thing of beauty. After picking the ball up from Emile Smith Rowe, he swivels to find space before rifling an effort from 20 metres into the top corner, giving Blades' stopper Wes Foderingham no chance.

Could another England call-up be next for Nketiah?