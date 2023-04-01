10 summer signings who are shining and thriving at their new clubs

Not every transfer lives up to expectations. However, Flashscore News has selected ten names who are shining at new clubs after the summer transfer window.

It's hard to believe that the English midfielder is only 20 years old. After arriving at Real Madrid, he played ten games in which he scored ten goals. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has done that before. In his first eight league appearances meanwhile, Bellingham scored eight times, one more time than Ronaldo did in his first eight.

The former Dortmund player has been given freedom in midfield by Carlo Ancelotti, a position he is enjoying to the fullest for the benefit of the team. He not only scores goals but also plays well in the build-up, has great vision, can pass and is unstoppable in one-on-one situations. The opposing defences dread the thought that he hasn't even peaked yet.

Bellingham's career stats Flashscore

A relatively unknown striker who doesn't get talked about as much as he deserves. The Guinean scored a total of 14 goals for Stuttgart last season, the exact same number he has now. Guirassy has scored in seven of his nine appearances, getting a hat trick in one of them.

He currently tops the Bundesliga scorers' table with 13 goals, adding one in the DFB Pokal. No one else in the top leagues across Europe is doing better. Thanks largely to him, Stuttgart are in second and have the second-best offensive record (22). On average, he scores a goal every 49 minutes.

Guirassy's Bundesliga numbers Flashscore

Xabi Alonso is doing wonders for Leverkusen, with the club entering the international break leading the way with 19 points. Granit Xhaka could be singled out, but the star of the offensive line is the Nigerian striker, who arrived in the summer from Belgian team Union SG.

In the opening seven Bundesliga games, he managed to score seven goals and assisted twice. In addition, he has also made a name for himself in the Europa League and the DFB Pokal. On average, he contributes a goal or an assist every 57 minutes.

Boniface has contributed nine goals in seven Bundesliga games. Flashscore

Although he was criticised in the summer for choosing Tottenham over Champions League side Newcastle, it seems to have been a good move as Spurs are playing well and Maddison is the main man. The club's fans have slowly forgotten that Harry Kane is gone, with the clever playmaker is the best creator in the Premier League with five assists.

He has added two goals in eight games and his average rating according to Flashscore is 8.1. Moreover, Maddison has the most passes into the box and chances created in the entire English top flight.

Liverpool supporters love him already. The third Hungarian international in the club's history has been putting in great performances since the start of the campaign, needing no time to get used to the Premier League. There are even comparisons with the legendary Steven Gerrard. Although Szoboszlai was mainly valued at Leipzig for his offensive flair, he has shown that he can also contribute in other areas of the pitch.

Becoming a classic box-to-box midfielder, Szoboszlai scored two goals before the international break and regularly gets some of the highest ratings of any player in the competition. What's more, he's only 22 years old, which means there's huge room for improvement.

Only Bellingham was a more desirable commodity in the transfer market this summer than the then-West Ham captain. Despite strong interest from Manchester City, Rice was Arsenal's choice, with the latter paying as much as €116.6 million for him.

Since the start of his time at the Emirates Stadium, he has been fully demonstrating the strengths of leadership and perfect control of the midfield. Defensively, he is virtually infallible, and he plays a significant role in the transitions to attack. It is not for nothing that there are voices saying that he may be what Arsenal need to finally win a title again.

Over the past few seasons, the Belgian has been filling the headlines mainly for the wrong reasons; the World Cup or the Champions League final could have looked very different if he hadn't missed chances. Afterwards, Chelsea sent him out on another loan and it has suited him to a tee.

Once again, Jose Mourinho is proving to be simply "special". Thanks to him, Lukaku has come alive in Rome, scoring one goal after another. He has made his mark in six of the eight games he has played for the side so far, scoring seven goals. Only two players have more in Serie A.

Lukaku's career stats Flashscore

He hadn't had a club for nine months, training individually, but when he agreed a contract with Betis, it didn't show at all. He was named man of the match in the opening four games for the Sevilla side and made a significant contribution in virtually every dangerous attack.

Although he has only one league goal and an assist to his name so far, the numbers don't tell the full story. The long-time Real Madrid player is showing that he has forgotten nothing of his art. As he was saying before signing his contract, he wants to find a place where he will enjoy football, and that is exactly what he has managed to do.

One of the longest transfer sagas in the history of football ended with the departure of the English striker from Tottenham to Bayern. Kane quickly got to grips with the Bundesliga and started bagging goal after goal. In his quest for the top goalscorer award, he unexpectedly has two strong rivals that we have already discussed - Guirassy and Boniface.

Still, Bayern must be overjoyed with their signing. He scored eight goals in seven league games, to which he added four assists. He shone in particular with a "five-star" performance against Bochum (three goals and two assists), and scored in the Champions League against Manchester United, a team that also wanted to buy him in the summer.

Kane got used to the Bundesliga very quickly Flashscore

The Portuguese defender has long been one of the best in his position, but even that wasn't enough for Guardiola to keep him in the team. Last season he was on loan at Bayern, and now shining at Barcelona, especially going forward.

He has two goals and an assist in six league games, which are excellent numbers for a right-back. His arrival was as much of a shot in the dark for the club as the signing of his namesake, Joao Felix, but both moves have proved masterstrokes.