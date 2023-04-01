Team of the Week: Kane and Guirassy continue to take Germany by storm

Every Tuesday, Flashscore scours the world's biggest leagues for the previous weekend's best performers and puts them into a team of the week.

Here's our latest Team of the Week of the 2023/24 campaign.

Team of the Week Flashscore

Goalkeeper:

Pietro Terracciano (Fiorentina) 8.6

Tarracciano has been in and out of the Fiorentina side this season, rotating with Oliver Christensen, but the veteran showed why he should be the first-choice goalkeeper against Udinese. In a 2-0 win, he made eight saves with seven being from shots inside the box and ensured the hosts didn't score despite having 2.24 Expected Goals (xG).

Defence:

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle) 9.6

Newcastle were perhaps the standout team of the weekend, beating Sheffield United 9-0, and Trippier was perhaps their standout player, getting three assists with three stunning crosses.

James Tarkowski (Everton) 9.3

When Tarkowski impresses, it's usually because of his defending, but it was at the other end of the pitch that he made an impact for Everton against Brentford, getting a goal and an assist with his head and making a few excellent passes too.

Simone Romagnoli (Frosinone) 8.7

Romagnoli was another centre-back to get on the scoresheet, but equally as impressive was his defensive work in Frosinone's 1-1 draw with Salernitana. He made four blocks and 12 clearances, some of them crucial, as his team withstood heavy pressure.

Joao Cancelo (Barcelona) 9.3

What a signing Cancelo is turning out to be for Barcelona. The full-back was at his glorious best in their 3-2 win over Celta, setting up their second goal and scoring their third to give them all three points.

Midfield:

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle) 9.1

Playing at the base of our diamond is Newcastle's main man, who ran the show against Sheffield United and got a goal and assist for good measure to open his tally for the season. He's right up there with the best holding midfielders in the world right now.

Brais Mendez (Real Sociedad) 9.4

Mendez is unstoppable at the moment. After scoring against Inter Milan in midweek, the attacking midfielder found the back of the net against Getafe and got an assist too.

Joey Veerman (PSV) 8.9

Few if any players have impressed in the Netherlands this season more than Veerman. After scoring against Almere at the weekend, the midfielder has now racked up 11 goal contributions in 12 matches since the start of the campaign.

Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati) 9.5

Lionel Messi may be stealing the MLS headlines right now, but compatriot Acosta has been just as impressive. Last time out against Charlotte he got one goal - an absolute stunner - one assist and created three further chances in a 3-0 win that gave his side even more breathing room at the top of the table.

Attack:

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) 10

Any doubts about whether Kane would need time to adapt to the Bundesliga have been well and truly eradicated with his first hat-trick for Bayern Munich, which came in a 7-0 win over Bochum. As if scoring three isn't impressive enough, he also set up two.

Serhou Guirassy (Stuttgart) 9.5

The only player in the Bundesliga with more goals than Kane is Guirassy, who has been nothing short of sensational this season. The Stuttgart striker followed up his hat-trick against Mainz with a brace against Darmstadt and now has 10 goals in five league games.