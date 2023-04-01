Highlights of the weekend: Record-breaking Kane and a nightmare in Amsterdam

The football weekend is varied and packed with interesting moments. The best, the worst, the most interesting and the weirdest will be collected for you by Flashscore in a new weekly feature. This time we'll marvel at the form of Harry Kane and Newcastle's goalscorers, but we'll also see a very unfortunate Juventus own goal and how far a giant named Ajax have fallen.

Goal of the weekend

After three losses (two in the Premier League and one in the Champions League), Manchester United finally got back to winning ways. Against newcomers Burnley, they rolled out with a 1-0 win, set up by captain Bruno Fernandes with a wonderous volley.

Calamity of the weekend

Juventus's unbeaten start to the season came to an end as they lost at Sassuolo 4-2 on the weekend. What stood out, however, was a disastrous own goal. Federico Gatti had the ball in the fifth minute of added time, but he found himself under pressure and played a back pass to the keeper. However, goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was completely out of position and Gatti's pass rolled into an empty net...

From social media

Newcastle were in formidable form against Sheffield United, scoring eight goals, with eight different goalscorers for the first time in Premier League history. Captain Kieran Trippier claimed a hat-trick of assists from the right-back position. On social network X (formerly Twitter), former striker Gary Lineker humorously gushed about the one-sided game after the 7-0 scoreline, saying: "I'm putting my neck on the line here, but I reckon Newcastle have got this."

Weekend stats

Two goals in 14 minutes were enough for Manchester City to beat Nottingham Forest. This time, we won't bring up a new broken record by Erling Haaland. Instead, we will talk about Phil Foden's goal. It was a perfect display of Pep Guardiola football, with 46 passes before Foden put the ball into the back of the net!

A long sequence of passes ended in Foden's goal Statsperform

The story of the weekend

When Harry Kane transferred to Bayern Munich, critics wondered whether the 30-year-old was really worth €100 million, and whether he would play at the same level outside England. The English national team captain has so far swept all doubts off the table. He was man of the match against Bochum, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists. He's scored seven goals in five Bundesliga games, setting a new club record. He also has three assists, making him the first-ever Bundesliga player to have a hand in ten goals in their first five rounds. The Bavarians have clearly found a more than worthy replacement for Robert Lewandowski...

Photo of the weekend

Ajax underwent a major squad reshuffle in the summer under new sporting director Sven Mislintat. However, it has so far missed the mark, with the reinforcements selected by the new boss failing to convince. Ajax went into De Klassieker, the most prestigious Dutch derby against Feyenoord, in 12th place, and it showed on the pitch. The Rotterdam side were 3-0 up in the 37th minute, but we still haven't heard the final score due to the rampage of angry Ajax fans, which caused the match to be interrupted, then postponed indefinitely. The Amsterdam hooligans ended up demolishing their own stadium. We would have preferred a more 'footballing' photo, but it is worth showing how far the discontent escalated. It was also the last game in office for Mislintat, who had quite a feud with head coach Maurice Steijn, and was dismissed after the game.