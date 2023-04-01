Team of the Week: Ronaldo and Haaland show class again

Every week, Flashscore scours the world's biggest leagues for the previous weekend's best performers and puts them into a team.

Here's our fourth Team of the Week of the 2023/24 campaign.

Team of the Week Flashscore

Goalkeeper:

Remy Descamps (Nantes) 9.0

Making the most saves by a Nantes goalkeeper since 2017 will see you have a good game by any metric, but Descamps was excellent in his side's 1-1 draw against Marseille, where they played much of the game with 10 men.

The keeper made eight saves in total, the best when he tipped a cross away from the on-rushing Vitinha. Nantes have two points from their opening four games of the season, but they will be confident of pushing on with Descamps between the sticks.

Defence:

Nathan Patterson (Everton) 8.4

There isn't too much to shout about for Everton fans at the moment. Going into their game with Sheffield United this weekend, they were yet to pick up a single point in the Premier League and had struggled to see off League Two side Doncaster Rovers in their midweek EFL Cup tie. Yet, they performed valiantly to pick up a 2-2 draw against the Blades.

Patterson, their starting full back so far this season, has had an indifferent beginning to his 2023/24 campaign, but he was improved on Saturday, picking up an assist for the Toffees' second goal of the game. Going forward, this was his only cross of the game, but it made a real impact as he found Arnaut Danjuma with precision.

More performances like that will keep him in the good books of the Goodison Park faithful.

Jules Kounde (Barcelona) 9.0

Barcelona may be unbeaten through their first four league games of the season, but they certainly haven't had it their own way so far. A narrow 4-3 win over Villarreal was followed by a 2-1 victory away to Osasuna on Sunday night and they had Kounde to thank for much of it.

The French defender scored a sublime header from a Ilkay Gudogan corner that gave the Osasuna keeper no chance before making important blocks and tackles as the Catalan club held on for their third win in four games. It was just Kounde's second goal for the club and he will hope to add more as the season continues.

Justin Hoogma (Heracles) 8.5

Cometh the hour, cometh the Hoogma for Heracles over the weekend. Their captain put in a sterling effort defensively and rounded off his fine outing with a bullet header after some great work from Emil Hannson, who had two assists in the 3-1 win against Excelsior.

The win marked Heracles' 600th point in their home ground and Hoogma was the centre of it.

Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica) 9.2

Over to Portugal, where Norwegian Aursnes was very impressive for Benfica in their 4-0 victory over Vitora Guimares.

The defender scored the final goal of the game at Estadio da Luz with an effort that bounced over the goalkeeper. Away from his attacking play and 90% pass completion rate, he made four successful tackles and three interceptions on his way to the highest ranking of this week's defence.

Midfield:

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) 9.2

The Bayern Munich juggernaut continues at an ominous pace with their third-straight win of the season, this time a 2-1 victory against Borussia Monchengladbach. At the heart of the win and at the heart of the pitch was the ever-reliable Kimmich.

His two assists were the catalyst for all three points and the comeback with the second of them coming just three minutes before time and Mathys Tel applied the winning finish.

His rating also reflects a high pass completion and a season-high key pass statistic reflecting that Kimmich is finding his feet under Thomas Tuchel.

Joey Veerman (PSV) 9.5

Our highest rating from our midfield comes from the Netherlands, where Veerman had a day out for PSV against Waalwijk.

The one-time Dutch international scored his first domestic goal of the season to go with his two from the Champions League, before assisting the fourth and final goal of the game in their 4-0 victory.

His goal showed his high levels of composure, stroking in a shot from the edge of the box which wrong-footed the goalkeeper and settled into the bottom corner.

Calvin Stengs (Feyernoord) 8.8

Another goal and an assist for a third midfielder, with Stengs a big part of Feyernoord's 5-1 thrashing of Utrecht.

His finish for the first goal of the game was very calm and composed before a purring Feyenoord scored four more - Stengs then assisted the final goal of the game to complete a superb all-round performance.

Attack:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr) 9.3

Ronaldo made our Team of the Week last week with a perfect 10 and three goals. This week, he is back once more after scoring once and assisting two more in Al Nassr's 5-1 win over Al Hazem in the Saudi Pro League.

The Portuguese legend has had quite the week in Saudi Arabia. In three games, he has netted six times before turning provider for another four goals - an impact if there was.

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) 9.3

Much like Ronaldo's performance in the Gulf, there always seem to be a guarantee of goals when ever Haaland steps on a pitch in a light blue shirt.

Manchester City made light work of Fulham as the Norwegian brute scored a second-half hat-trick along with assisting Julian Alvarez's early strike.

One from the spot and two more from close range, Haaland looks set for another big season in front of goal.

Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) 9.3

Missing the start of the season through injury and transfer speculation, Sassuolo stalwart Berardi has led the line since 2012/13 season and on his first start of the campaign he showed once again why he is so important to their side.

His side beat Verona 3-1 and he scored twice in the second half. The first showed why he is known for his movement, as he outpaced the defender before firing in with his left foot across the body, whilst the second showed his nerves under pressure to score from the spot.

It was Sassuolo's first win of the season and they will hope Berardi can provide more magical moments over the course of the season.