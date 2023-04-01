Team of the Week: Jonas Hofmann on fire while Serhou Guirassy keeps on scoring

Hofmann was superb in his side's win
Hofmann was superb in his side's win
Profimedia, Flashscore
At the start of each week, Flashscore scours the world's biggest leagues for the previous weekend's best performers and puts them into a team.

Here's our latest Team of the Week of the 2023/24 campaign.

TOTW
Flashscore

Goalkeeper: 

Manuel Riemann (Bochum) 8.8

Picking the single best-performing goalkeeper in the world across a weekend of football can sometimes be difficult, but that wasn't the case this time around. For a keeper, it doesn't get much better than saving two penalties, and that's just what Riemann did in Bochum's 0-0 draw with RB Leipzig.

We can't move on without giving an honourable mention to Olivier Giroud though, who made a match-winning save after having to play the final minutes of AC Milan's match with Genoa between the sticks. 

Defence:

Achraf Hakimi (PSG) 8.9

After their humiliating defeat to Newcastle, PSG desperately needed to beat Rennes, and they did so thanks in large part to Hakimi, who scored one goal and set up another in an excellent attacking display. 

Cristian Romero (Tottenham) 8.9

Tottenham moved to the top of the Premier League at the weekend thanks to a 1-0 win over Luton, and Romero played a huge part in that victory, making some crucial clearances and tackles to help keep a clean sheet. 

Antonio Silva (Benfica) 8.3

At just 19, Benfica have another gem on their hands. The Portuguese starlet is one of the most talented young centre-backs, and he was critical to his side keeping a clean sheet away at Estoril. Silva made a number of massive headed blocks to prevent what looked like certain goals.

Fabiano Parisi (Fiorentina) 8.6

Fiorentina climbed into the top four in Serie A with a seriously impressive 3-1 win away at champions Napoli, and Parisi played a big part in that win. The superb young left-back picked up an assist while being extremely solid at the back. An all-round dynamic display.

Midfield:

Jonas Hofmann (Bayer Leverkusen) 9.5

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen juggernaut continues to roll on, as they smashed another Bundesliga outfit who dared stand in their way. Hofmann was the star this weekend, scoring a goal and providing an assist in their 3-0 rout. Can they continue this form and win the league this season?

Sergej Milinkovic Savic (Al Hilal) 9.3

Many were shocked when Milinkovic Savic moved to the Saudi Pro League this summer, and he has shown his undoubted quality in the Middle East. The Serb scored a brace in Al Hilal's 2-0 win this weekend, as his side sit at the top of the table without a loss so far in the campaign.

Rodrigo Zalazar (Braga) 8.4

Since signing for Braga, Rodrigo has been one of the best midfielders in Portugal, and he was again at the heart of their win on the weekend. He has become a real influential figure, conducting the game and pulling all the strings from the centre of the pitch.

Ismail Jakobs (Monaco) 9.5

Jakobs was utterly sensational in Monaco's win, and he capped off an almost flawless performance with a goal and an assist. He was a constant threat on the left wing going forward, with the Reims defence having no way to nullify him. Monaco go into the international break at the top of Ligue 1.

Attack:

Serhou Guirassy (Stuttgart) 9.7

It's that man again. Guirassy must be the most in-form footballer on earth right now, and he added another three goals to his tally this weekend. The striker has 13 goals in seven Bundesliga matches, which is quite remarkable. How many can he finish with?

Teemu Pukki (Minnesota United) 9.3

Remember him? The former Norwich City man was red-hot against LA Galaxy, scoring four goals in a crushing win. He is certainly enjoying life over in the USA.

Mentions
Gabriel Martinelli helps Arsenal finally get one over title rivals Man City

