Tearful Vinicius Junior confesses racism is reducing his desire to play football

Vinicius Junior cries as he gives a press conference on the eve of the international friendly between Spain and Brazil

Brazil winger Vinicius Junior (23) said his desire to play football was reducing as incidents of racial abuse aimed at him piled up in Spain, during a tearful media appearance Monday.

The Real Madrid forward has suffered abuse from opposition fans on many occasions in recent years, with one incident in Valencia in May provoking worldwide outrage.

Spain will face Vinicius' Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday under the slogan "One Skin" to help combat racism.

"I've been seeing this (racism) for a long time, and every time I feel sadder, and every time I have less desire to play," Vinicius told a news conference.

The forward broke down in tears at one point after answering questions about the racist abuse he has suffered in different stadiums across Spain.

However later, Vinicius said would not leave Spain and try playing in a different country to escape the abuse.

"I would be giving the racists what they want," he continued.

"I will stay at the best club in the world, scoring as many goals as I can so they keep watching me."

Vinicius said he wished he could only think about his playing career.

"Playing football is very important but the fight against racism is hugely important," he said.

"I want people of colour to have a normal life and if that was the case, I would go to games with my club only focused on playing."