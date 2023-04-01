Dominant Gauff moves into Auckland semis, Sabalenka advances in Brisbane

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Auckland WTA - Singles
  4. Dominant Gauff moves into Auckland semis, Sabalenka advances in Brisbane
Dominant Gauff moves into Auckland semis, Sabalenka advances in Brisbane
Updated
Gauff is looking good
Gauff is looking good
Reuters
Coco Gauff (19) swept aside Varvara Gracheva 6-1, 6-1 to reach the semi-finals of the Auckland Classic on Friday as the US Open champion continued her impressive buildup to the first Grand Slam of the year at Melbourne Park.

Rain delayed the start of the match but once play began Gauff needed only 53 minutes to see off her French rival. The 19-year-old has not dropped a set in her title defence and did not face a single break point on Friday.

The world number three raced through the opening set and took a 4-0 lead in the second before Gracheva held serve, and with dark clouds gathering once again Gauff was quick to wrap up a victory which pits her against Emma Navarro in an all-American semi-final.

"I was focusing on playing my game," Gauff said.

"I thought I served really well, probably the best so far in the tournament, which is something I've been working on off-season. I'm really happy with how I played.

"I'm glad I was able to finish my match (before it could rain)."

At the Brisbane International, another warm-up tournament for the Australian Open, world number two Aryna Sabalenka overcame Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-4 to set up a semi-final clash with Victoria Azarenka.

Sabalenka stormed through the first set but faced a stiffer challenge in the second as Kasatkina raised her game even though she could not force a decider.

Defending Australia Open champion Sabalenka fired 29 winners, compared to seven by her opponent, to snuff out Kasatkina's hopes of a comeback.

"It's hard there because you get to know each other better and better every time you play," Sabalenka, who now has a 6-2 head-to-head lead against Kasatkina, said of their rivalry.

"It's always tough. She's really a great player, a great fight... Going into this match, I knew there's going to be a hard battle and I have to be ready."

She will meet Azarenka, who outlasted Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 to make the last four. Ostapenko came from one set down to stretch the match into a decider but Azarenka had the last laugh in the thrilling three-setter.

Elena Rybakina reached the last four after her opponent Anastasia Potapova retired through injury after losing the first set 6-1. She will meet Linda Noskova, who beat Mirra Andreeva 7-5, 6-3, in the other semi-final.

Mentions
TennisGauff CocoGracheva VarvaraOstapenko JelenaAzarenka VictoriaAuckland WTA - SinglesBrisbane WTA - SinglesSabalenka ArynaKasatkina DariaAndreeva MirraPotapova AnastasiaRybakina Elena
Related Articles
WTA roundup: Coco Gauff reaches Auckland quarters, Emma Raducanu defeated in three sets
Updated
Impressive Nadal roars to victory over Thiem in long-awaited singles comeback
Gauff has 'things to improve' after season-opening win in Auckland
Show more
Tennis
France overcome Norway to reach United Cup semi-finals
Rafael Nadal continues comeback against Kubler to reach Brisbane quarter-finals
Novak Djokovic says he will 'be okay' amid injury concerns ahead of Australian Open
Swiatek leads Poland into United Cup semis after bossing China, De Minaur shocks Djokovic
'Super disappointed' Osaka comeback ended by Pliskova, Sabalenka and Rybakina win
Raducanu into Australian Open main draw after Davis withdrawal
Novak Djokovic hampered by wrist issue in narrow United Cup win as Serbia reach quarters
Nadal happy to overcome fear after surgery with victory in comeback match
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Mbappe pushing to leave PSG, Spurs and Napoli doing battle
France overcome Norway to reach United Cup semi-finals
Ange Postecoglou wants Spurs players to step up and replace missing Son
WTA roundup: Coco Gauff reaches Auckland quarters, Emma Raducanu defeated in three sets

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings