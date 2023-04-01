Pope Francis congratulates Italy's Sinner on Australian Open victory

Pope Francis on Monday joined the chorus of congratulations for Jannik Sinner (22), the first Italian to win a tennis Grand Slam trophy in 48 years.

Francis complimented Sinner and his compatriots while giving an audience to members of a tennis club from Barcelona, a Vatican statement said.

"We have to congratulate the Italians because they won in Australia yesterday," the 87-year-old pope, whose best-known sporting passion is football, said in unscripted remarks.

Sinner beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Australian Open on Sunday, overcoming a two-set disadvantage to win 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

The Italian hails from the German-speaking Alpine region of South Tyrol, and initially practiced skiing before switching to focus on tennis in his youth.

