Australian Open: Anna Blinkova ousts Elena Rybakina in history-making tiebreak

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open WTA - Singles
  4. Anna Blinkova ousts Elena Rybakina in history-making Australian Open tiebreak
Anna Blinkova ousts Elena Rybakina in history-making Australian Open tiebreak
Blinkova recorded a historic win against Rybakina
Blinkova recorded a historic win against Rybakina
AFP
Unseeded Russian Anna Blinkova (25) said it was the best day of her life after beating last year's Australian Open runner-up Elena Rybakina (24) on Thursday following the longest tie-break in a women's singles match in Grand Slam history.

The world number 57 outlasted the third seed 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (22-20) in a gripping encounter on Rod Laver Court that lasted two hours and 46 minutes.

But the first two sets were completely forgotten in an astonishing 42-point tie-break that lasted more than half an hour.

Blinkova saved six match points before converting her 10th match point to advance to the third round in Melbourne for the first time.

The previous tie-break record at a Grand Slam was 38 points, which happened on two occasions - at the 2007 Australian Open and last year's Wimbledon.

"I don't know what to say, it was super tough," said a disbelieving Blinkova. "I just tried to stay focused on every point.

"I had so many match points and I tried to be aggressive in these moments, but my hands were shaking, my legs too. I tried to be calm as far as I could and I am super happy to win.

"I was telling myself 'go for it'. I was also telling myself 'just stay solid, stay solid, solid, solid, and just putting the ball in the court, into the court, in the court', and finally it worked out.

"This day, I will remember for the rest of my life, especially on this court with this crowd. I will never forget it. It is the best day of my life so far."

Former Wimbledon champion Rybakina came into the tournament on a high after winning the Brisbane International and was considered one of the favourites in Melbourne.

The Kazakh world number three was unable to muster a single break point in the opening set as Blinkova took charge.

Rybakina fell behind early in the second set but broke back immediately and repeated the feat in the 10th game to level the match.

There were six breaks of serve in a chaotic final set, with Blinkova unable to convert two match points in the 12th game.

After a see-saw tie-break, Blinkova made her move by winning a tricky 12-point rally that ended with a deep overhead winner.

She converted her final match point after Rybakina missed a backhand.

Blinkova will face 26th-seeded Italian Jasmine Paolini in the third round.

Mentions
TennisAustralian Open WTA - SinglesBlinkova AnnaRybakina ElenaAustralian Open 2024
Related Articles
Primetime Elena Rybakina fights her way past Karolina Pliskova into second round
Rested heavyweights Swiatek and Alcaraz eye maiden titles at Australian Open
10 of the most interesting stats about the women's Australian Open
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Medvedev in action after Rybakina and Rune sent packing
Updated
Novak Djokovic braces for stern test against veteran slayer Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Rune knocked out of Australian Open by wildcard Cazaux
Djokovic holds 15-year 'special relationship' with Melbourne tree
Alcaraz sees off Sonego threat to reach Australian Open third round
Collins announces impending retirement after Australian Open exit
Alexander Zverev taken to brink by Lukas Klein in five-set Australian Open thriller
Iga Swiatek survives against Danielle Collins to make Australian Open third round
Undercooked Daniil Medvedev looks to beat the heat in pursuit of Australian Open crown
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson close to sealing Ajax move, Phillips in high demand
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic dies aged 46
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat
Victor Osimhen says if he wins AFCON with Nigeria he'll be 'done'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings