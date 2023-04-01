Australian Open: Coco Gauff grinds past Marta Kostyuk to reach semi-finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open WTA - Singles
  4. Coco Gauff grinds past Marta Kostyuk to reach Australian Open semi-finals
Coco Gauff grinds past Marta Kostyuk to reach Australian Open semi-finals
Gauff is excelling in Australia
Gauff is excelling in Australia
AFP
US Open champion Coco Gauff (19) overcame huge resistance from the unseeded Marta Kostyuk (21) on Tuesday to move into her first Australian Open semi-final.

The American fourth seed wore down the Ukrainian in hot conditions on Rod Laver Arena to clinch a scrappy encounter 7-6 (8-6), 6-7 (3-7), 6-2 in three hours and eight minutes.

She will face either defending champion and second seed Aryna Sabalenka or ninth-seeded Barbora Krejcikova on Thursday for a place in the final.

After showing ominous form to race into the last eight, it was a far from convincing display by the 19-year-old, who struggled on serve and fluffed countless opportunities.

"Happy, really proud of the fight I showed today," said Gauff, who had never progressed beyond the fourth round at Melbourne Park in four previous attempts.

"Marta is a tough opponent... I really fought and left it all on the court today."

The low standard came from both players, with an incredible 16 service breaks throughout the match and the pair racking up 107 unforced errors between them.

Kostyuk will rue missing her chances, letting slip a 5-1 lead and squandering set points in the first set.

The American also faltered at crunch moments, broken when serving for the match at 5-4 in the second set before keeping her cool as Kostyuk became more agitated in the deciding set.

"I was just trying to get one more game in the first set and at least make it competitive and then one game turned to another and I was able to win that set," she said.

"In the second, I gave myself opportunities but became a little bit passive and when I came out in the third I was just trying to play aggressive and hit through the court."

The win extended Gauff's unbeaten streak this year to 10 matches after she won at Auckland in the lead up.

She is into the semi-finals without facing a seed after a string of top names crashed out of the tournament early.

Mentions
TennisAustralian Open WTA - SinglesKostyuk MartaGauff CocoAustralian Open 2024
Related Articles
Yastremska put pressure of representing Ukraine aside in order to progress in Australia
Sabalenka show set to continue and Djokovic finds his groove ahead of quarter-finals
Gauff maintains perfect record at Australian Open in win over Frech
Show more
Tennis
Coco Gauff doesn't need to read coach's 'Winning Ugly' manual after scrappy victory
Novak Djokovic extinguishes Taylor Fritz fire to reach Australian Open semi-final
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka takes on Krejcikova after Djokovic and Gauff progress
Alex Zverev says fans should not have to tackle protestors at Australian Open
Qinwen Zheng sinks Oceane Dodin to book Melbourne quarter-final spot
No shortage of Czech stars to emulate but Serena tops the charts for Linda Noskova
Carlos Alcaraz storms into Australian Open last eight with straight-sets win
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Choupo-Moting open to Man Utd move, Wilson linked with Atletico
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Judd Trump to win World Grand Prix title in Leicester
Guinea team call on fans to tone down celebrations after six people lose lives
Ghana all but out of tournament after stunning Mozambique fightback

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings