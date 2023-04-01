Australian Open: Confident Maria Timofeeva relishing Marta Kostyuk test

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open WTA - Singles
  4. Confident Maria Timofeeva relishing Marta Kostyuk test at Australian Open
Confident Maria Timofeeva relishing Marta Kostyuk test at Australian Open
Timofeeva came through the qualifiers but is now into the fourth round
Timofeeva came through the qualifiers but is now into the fourth round
Reuters
Russian qualifier Maria Timofeeva (20) heads into the second week of the Australian Open wondering how far she can go on the big stage but she has extra confidence after a shock third-round win over Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) on Friday.

Timofeeva came through three rounds of qualifying and got past experienced Frenchwoman Alize Cornet and 2018 champion Caroline Wozniacki in her opening two rounds before pulling off a 7-6(7), 6-3 upset against 10th seed Haddad Maia.

"I'm still curious how far it will go. Just now I know what I'm capable of, that I can compete with these girls," Timofeeva told reporters as she prepares to face Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk.

"And I was just curious to see if it's possible or not, like should we work on something? Of course there's something to work on. That's always (there).

"Now I'm just a bit more confident in my powers and we will see what it will bring us."

Timofeeva is playing some of her best tennis at the year's first Grand Slam but faces a tricky test against Kostyuk in the fourth round after the Ukrainian beat Russian Elina Avanesyan in a contest that had geopolitical undertones.

Timofeeva may not get a handshake from Kostyuk following their match but is keen to finally face her.

"Marta's just a year older than me," Timofeeva said.

"But we didn't cross paths in juniors because she started to play well in the professional tour much faster. She was already I think rocking the WTA since she was 16 years old.

"That's great. I came a bit later there. I saw today a bit of her match, because she was playing against my friend. She's looking solid, so we'll see.

"It's going to be an interesting match, for sure."

Mentions
Australian Open 2024TennisAustralian Open WTA - SinglesTimofeeva MariaKostyuk MartaHaddad Maia Beatriz
Related Articles
Maria Timofeeva stuns Beatriz Haddad Maia in seven-year first at Australian Open
Home hopes De Minaur and Popyrin aim to sparkle in Australian Open spotlight
Ons Jabeur and Caroline Wozniacki derailed by Russian youngsters at Australian Open
Show more
Tennis
Rust-free Swiatek grateful for demanding start as Australian Open heats up
Alex De Minaur aiming to smash through barrier after reaching Australian Open last 16
Smooth Novak Djokovic glides past Etcheverry into last 16 at Australian Open
Returning Amanda Anisimova takes pride in reaching fourth round
Emma Raducanu excited by future after 'very positive' return from injury
Andy Murray praises 'mental strength' of teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva
Tsitsipas hopes 2023 run will boost Australian Open title bid after making fourth round
Teen sensation Andreeva stages sensational Australian Open fightback
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Perisic returns to Hajduk Split, Bayern interested in Trippier
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat
Atletico earn gutsy 4-2 win against Real Madrid to book Copa del Rey quarter-final berth
Kudus makes mark for Ghana in Egypt draw as game overshadowed by Salah injury

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings