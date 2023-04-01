Sabalenka not distracted by emotions on return to Australian Open final

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka (25) marched into her third Grand Slam final on Thursday and said her experience would help her to focus on the challenge and avoid feeling too emotional.

Defending champion Sabalenka returned to the Melbourne Park final with a battling 7-6(2), 6-4 win over fourth seed Coco Gauff (19) just four months after losing to the American in the US Open title clash.

The big-hitting second seed will take on a first-time finalist in 12th-seeded Chinese Zheng Qinwen (21) and said she would view it as just another match.

"I'd say emotionally I'll be very ready to fight. Not going crazy," Sabalenka told reporters. "Because when you play your first final you get emotional and rush things sometimes.

"When you're third time in the finals, you're like, OK, it's a final. It's OK. It's just another match.

"You're able to separate yourself from that thing. Just focus on your game."

Sabalenka has the opportunity to become the first woman to claim back-to-back Australian Open trophies since Belarusian compatriot Victoria Azarenka (34) in 2012 and 2013.

"I'm defending champion, but worst case, I'm like OK, I'm going to lose this tournament and it's less points to defend next year. Then that's it," she said.

"That's helping me to just stay focused and just try my best in each match without thinking about defending something."

Sabalenka, who also reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon and the French Open last year, said she was learning to embrace the pressure at the majors and it was paying off in Melbourne.

"I'm... not ignoring the pressure. I'm just shifting my focus and it's working well so far," Sabalenka said.

"It's one more (match) to go and I'll do my best."