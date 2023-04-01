Sabalenka not distracted by emotions on return to Australian Open final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open WTA - Singles
  4. Sabalenka not distracted by emotions on return to Australian Open final
Sabalenka not distracted by emotions on return to Australian Open final
Sabalenka is the defending champion at the Australian Open
Sabalenka is the defending champion at the Australian Open
Reuters
Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka (25) marched into her third Grand Slam final on Thursday and said her experience would help her to focus on the challenge and avoid feeling too emotional.

Defending champion Sabalenka returned to the Melbourne Park final with a battling 7-6(2), 6-4 win over fourth seed Coco Gauff (19) just four months after losing to the American in the US Open title clash.

The big-hitting second seed will take on a first-time finalist in 12th-seeded Chinese Zheng Qinwen (21) and said she would view it as just another match.

"I'd say emotionally I'll be very ready to fight. Not going crazy," Sabalenka told reporters. "Because when you play your first final you get emotional and rush things sometimes.

"When you're third time in the finals, you're like, OK, it's a final. It's OK. It's just another match.

"You're able to separate yourself from that thing. Just focus on your game."

Sabalenka has the opportunity to become the first woman to claim back-to-back Australian Open trophies since Belarusian compatriot Victoria Azarenka (34) in 2012 and 2013.

"I'm defending champion, but worst case, I'm like OK, I'm going to lose this tournament and it's less points to defend next year. Then that's it," she said.

"That's helping me to just stay focused and just try my best in each match without thinking about defending something."

Sabalenka, who also reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon and the French Open last year, said she was learning to embrace the pressure at the majors and it was paying off in Melbourne.

"I'm... not ignoring the pressure. I'm just shifting my focus and it's working well so far," Sabalenka said.

"It's one more (match) to go and I'll do my best."

Mentions
TennisAustralian Open WTA - SinglesSabalenka ArynaAustralian Open 2024
Related Articles
Gauff hurting but proud of achievement after Melbourne semi-final loss
Superb Sabalenka battles past Gauff to reach Australian Open final
Updated
Aryna Sabalenka out for vengeance in Australian Open showdown with Coco Gauff
Show more
Tennis
High noon in Melbourne sees Sinner gunning for Djokovic, Medvedev facing Zverev
Zheng downs Yastremska to book maiden Grand Slam final berth at Australian Open
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka and Zheng secure their spots in the Australian Open final
Zheng feels being 'chill' like Djokovic is what's missing from her game
Second seed Alcaraz rues missed chances but leaves Australian Open 'happy'
Zverev produces stunning display to knock Alcaraz out of the Australian Open
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Juventus preparing Koopmeiners offer, City and PSG sign teens
Second seed Alcaraz rues missed chances but leaves Australian Open 'happy'
Zheng feels being 'chill' like Djokovic is what's missing from her game
Barcelona dumped out as Williams brothers fire Athletic into Copa del Rey semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings