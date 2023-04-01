Ukraine's Yastremska hails fighters at home as fairytale Australian Open run continues

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open WTA - Singles
  4. Ukraine's Yastremska hails fighters at home as fairytale Australian Open run continues
Ukraine's Yastremska hails fighters at home as fairytale Australian Open run continues
Yastremska signs a Ukraine flag
Yastremska signs a Ukraine flag
Reuters
Dayana Yastremska (23) extended her dream run at the Australian Open on Wednesday to become the first women's qualifier to reach the semi-finals in 45 years but made sure to remind tennis fans about her countrymen fighting in Ukraine.

Getting to the pointy end of the year's first Grand Slam was not a specific goal for the 23-year-old, but instead she has focused on keeping her emotions in check after battling personal challenges, which she did not want to talk about.

"I was just trying to enjoy playing here," Yastremska told reporters after beating Czech teen Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-4.

Fresh attacks on Ukraine add to the weight on the shoulders of the world number 93, who revealed at an Australian Open lead-up tournament in Brisbane that just before one of her matches, her grandmother's house had been hit by a rocket.

At Melbourne Park, she has been undaunted by higher-ranked players across the net, beating former Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka and reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova along the way.

"The girls, you know, at any ranking can show amazing game," she said.

"I was doing just my thing and focusing on myself, the way I play. I think that's working."

On her way off the court, Yastremska, dressed in blue and yellow matching her country's flag, scribbled on the camera: "I'm proud of our fighting people from Ukraine."

She later said the fighters deserve huge respect.

"I think it's my mission here," she told reporters. "If I do well, I can get - (it's) tough to express. I'm just trying to give the signal to Ukraine that I'm really proud of it."

In the wake of Moscow's war on Ukraine, Ukrainian players on the tour have refused to shake hands with opponents from Russia and Belarus, which has been used as a staging ground for Russian attacks.

However, Ukrainian junior Yelyzaveta Kotliar caused a stir when she shook hands with her Russian opponent after losing her first-round match this week. Yastremska called it a youthful mistake.

"You know, Ukrainians, we have our position. We are not shaking the hands. But I think she's still a little bit young. Not so experienced," Yastremska told reporters.

"But I'm sure that she stands by Ukraine, and I'm sure that she just got too emotional and confused."

Yastremska is not letting tennis get in the way of her musical ambitions. She is working on releasing a song with two other people in February which she said would bring together three countries.

"You're going to hear it soon, I hope."

Mentions
TennisAustralian Open WTA - SinglesYastremska DayanaAustralian Open 2024
Related Articles
Ukrainian qualifier Yastremska beats Noskova to reach Australian Open semi-finals
Alcaraz gears up for Zverev examination in Melbourne as Medvedev takes on Hurkacz
Yastremska put pressure of representing Ukraine aside in order to progress in Australia
Show more
Tennis
Daniil Medvedev unsure why he is so tired following quarter-final win over Hubert Hurkacz
Zheng Qinwen finds groove to down Anna Kalinskaya and reach Australian Open semi-finals
Updated
Kyrgios concedes tennis career could be over, keen on working in the media
'Destroyed' Medvedev outlasts Hurkacz to move into the final four at Australian Open
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Zheng into Australian Open semis, Alcaraz steals third set against Zverev
Organisers relieved as Jannik Sinner avoids late Australian Open show
Jannik Sinner powers past Andrey Rublev to set up Novak Djokovic showdown
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea interested in Benzema, Rudiger linked with Liverpool move
One million euro bonus for Equatorial Guinea after AFCON heroics
Organisers relieved as Jannik Sinner avoids late Australian Open show
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Mourinho and Dybala to reunite? Casemiro linked with Saudi switch

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings