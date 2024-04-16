Andrey Rublev suffers defeat against Brandon Nakashima in Barcelona opening round

Rublev leaves the court dejected
AFP
Brandon Nakashima (22) dumped a raging Andrey Rublev (26) out of the Barcelona Open in the first round with a 6-4, 7-6(6) victory on Tuesday.

The American, ranked 87th, ousted the world number eight, who made five double faults and only forced one break point in the match.

Nakashima edged the first set by breaking the Russian in the ninth game for 5-4 and then surviving a break point before serving out.

Rublev, second seed at the tournament, saved four second-set break points but tumbled to defeat in the tie-break after sending a backhand long.

The Russian smashed his racket repeatedly on the ground before storming off.

Later Tuesday, Rafael Nadal makes his return against Flavio Cobolli.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has not played on the ATP Tour since January in Brisbane, where he felt a hip injury flare up.

Nadal is the record 12-time Barcelona Open winner and he said on Monday making his return at the tournament was a "gift".

The Spaniard missed the majority of the 2023 season injured and expects this year to be his last as a professional.

Nadal's compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, champion in Barcelona in 2022 and 2023, withdrew on Sunday with a forearm injury.

Tennis
Rafael Nadal wins first match on injury comeback at Barcelona Open
Tennis Tracker: Nadal marks comeback with win, Rublev dumped out by Nakashima
Aryna Sabalenka getting in the mood for clay in Stuttgart
Andy Murray will not have surgery on injured ankle ahead of busy summer
Carlos Alcaraz hopeful but still uncertain over Madrid Open recovery
Tennis Tracker: Draper and Stephens register wins, Krejcikova crashes out
'Ruthless' Tsitsipas dismantles Ruud to secure third Monte Carlo title
