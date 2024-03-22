Canadian and Cincinnati Masters to be expanded to 12-day events from 2025

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Cincinnati ATP - Singles
  4. Canadian and Cincinnati Masters to be expanded to 12-day events from 2025
Canadian and Cincinnati Masters to be expanded to 12-day events from 2025
Seven of the nine Masters tournaments will now be held across 12 days each
Seven of the nine Masters tournaments will now be held across 12 days each
Reuters
Masters 1000 events in Canada and Cincinnati will be expanded to 12-day events next year while there will be 16 ATP 500 tournaments, the men's tour (ATP) said on Friday.

Seven of the nine Masters tournaments will now be held across 12 days each. The Italian Open, Madrid Open and Shanghai Masters were expanded to 12 days last year.

The number of ATP 500 events will also be increased from 13 after tournaments in Dallas, Doha and Munich were upgraded from ATP 250 events. In all, the ATP said there would be 60 tournaments across 29 countries.

"Next season will see yet more enhancements to the ATP Tour's premium product across a streamlined calendar," ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said in a statement.

"This is central to everything we've been building under OneVision, which ultimately aims to create the best possible experience for our fans.

"Last season we broke new ground, welcoming a record five million fans on site across our events. This is just one indication of how positively the sport is trending, and we believe there's incredible potential to still be unlocked."

Other changes included the rescheduling of the ATP 500 event in Hamburg from July to May while the ATP 250 event in Cordoba Open will be moved to Mallorca in the lead up to Wimbledon.

The ATP added that the ATP 250 event in Estoril, which does not hold an ATP membership but has operated under an ATP licence since 2015, is not on the calendar next year.

The ATP Finals will be hosted in Turin while the Next Gen ATP Finals will be played in Jeddah for a third year.

Mentions
TennisCincinnati ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Rain continues to prevent play with Sabalenka due to face Badosa
Daniil Medvedev begins Miami defence in the shadow of ATP's latest rivalry
Maria Sakkari romps into Miami third round, Caroline Wozniacki loses in thriller
Show more
Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka's much anticipated Miami opener against Paula Badosa delayed by rain
Another Kei Nishikori comeback ends in early Miami exit to Sebastian Ofner
Tennis Tracker: Sakkari and Rybakina through in Miami, Wozniacki stunned by Kalinina
Sinner looks for fresh start in Miami after first loss of season in Indian Wells
Tennis Tracker: Murray beats Berrettini and Vekic downs Pliskova in Miami
Naomi Osaka eases into Miami Open second round with confident win
Most Read
Delving into the decades-long 'Jollof Derby' between Nigeria and Ghana
Rampant Portugal thrash Sweden without Cristiano Ronaldo in friendly
Bayer Leverkusen coach Bordinggaard impressed by 'raw' Rasmus Hojlund
North Korea vs Japan World Cup qualifier called off due to 'unavoidable circumstances'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings