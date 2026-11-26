Britain are chasing a first Davis Cup title since 2015 and moved a step closer after Patten and Skupski defeated Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-2, 7-6 (6).
The tie had been finely poised after the teams split the opening singles matches.
"It helps having a guy who can hit a return like that on match point," said Patten. "It makes it a lot easier for me."
"We regroup, we relax tomorrow and practice a little bit, and then get ready for whoever we play on Saturday," said Skupski.
Cameron Norrie gave Britain a 1-0 lead by overcoming Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.
The world number 52 broke the 39th-ranked German for a 4-2 advantage in the deciding set before sealing victory in one hour and 33 minutes.
Germany hit back through world number one Alexander Zverev, who eased to a commanding 6-3, 6-2 win over Wimbledon semi-finalist Arthur Fery.
The French Open and US Open champion dominated on serve, and converted four of his six break-point chances without facing a single one himself.
Britain will play Austria or Spain, who meet later on Thursday, in Saturday's semi-finals.
Three-time defending champions Italy have already secured a semi-final meeting with the Czech Republic.