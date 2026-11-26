Britain beat Germany 2-1 in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in Bologna on Thursday, Henry Patten and Neal Skupski clinching the decisive doubles match to send their team into the last four for the first time in seven years.

Britain are chasing a first Davis Cup title since 2015 and moved a step closer after Patten and Skupski defeated Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-2, 7-6 (6).

The tie had been finely poised after the teams split the opening singles matches.

"It helps having a guy who can hit a return like that on match point," said Patten. "It makes it a lot easier for me."

Patten's reaction to Britain's doubles victory Marco Romandini

"We regroup, we relax tomorrow and practice a little bit, and then get ready for whoever we play on Saturday," said Skupski.

Cameron Norrie gave Britain a 1-0 lead by overcoming Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

The world number 52 broke the 39th-ranked German for a 4-2 advantage in the deciding set before sealing victory in one hour and 33 minutes.

Germany hit back through world number one Alexander Zverev, who eased to a commanding 6-3, 6-2 win over Wimbledon semi-finalist Arthur Fery.

The French Open and US Open champion dominated on serve, and converted four of his six break-point chances without facing a single one himself.

Britain will play Austria or Spain, who meet later on Thursday, in Saturday's semi-finals.

Three-time defending champions Italy have already secured a semi-final meeting with the Czech Republic.