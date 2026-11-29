Three-time defending champions Italy and Spain are heading to a doubles match to decide the winner of the Davis Cup, after Carlos Alcaraz levelled the tie following Lorenzo Musetti's win earlier today.

Alcaraz was far too good for Flavio Cobolli for large portions of their match, but after being broken while serving for the victory, the second set went to a tiebreak.

However, the seven-time Grand Slam champion regained his composure to win 6-2, 7-6(4).

Earlier today, world number ‌27 Musetti produced another assured display at ‌the Davis Cup Finals to give ‌the hosts an early advantage, overcoming a spirited challenge from Rafa Jodar, 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-1.

Jodar, who ‌had beaten Musetti twice this ⁠year, recovered ‌from an early break and shrugged off a ​brief ankle concern to force a first-set tiebreak. The Spaniard won ​it 7-4, but Musetti raised his level at key moments to take ⁠control of the ​match.

The Italian responded to an early setback in the second set with two breaks of serve and reeled off ‌six consecutive games to seize the initiative before carrying that momentum into the decider.

Musetti raced through the opening three games of the third set and never looked back.

Italy are bidding to ‌become the first nation since the United States in the early 1970s to win four consecutive Davis Cup crowns, while Spain are chasing a ⁠first title ⁠since 2019.