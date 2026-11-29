All eyes turn to the Emirates Stadium as last season's title rivals, Arsenal and Manchester City, meet for another clash in the Premier League. Follow all the action with our live coverage.

Live updates

17:45 CET - What an electric start this has been from Arsenal! The hosts are well on top and are camping their visitors in their own half. Surely it is just a matter of time before they take the lead?

17:40 CET - Arsenal briefly thought they had the first laugh as Kai Havertz bundled the ball into the back of the net, but he was just offside and City let out a big sigh of relief.

17:30 CET - The wait is over! The players have come out onto the pitch to a deafening atmosphere inside the Emirates for this blockbuster clash. Get the popcorn at the ready, this should be epic!

17:15 CET - Just 15 minutes until kick-off and the atmosphere is building inside the Emirates for a crucial day for the Gunners in their bid to regain the Premier League title.

17:00 CET - Man City manager Enzo Maresca has spoken to the media ahead of the game and had some choice words to say about why Rayan Cherki has been left out of the squad.

He said: “It’s quite clear since we started training sessions dictate my decision. It’s just because I didn’t like the way he was working in the last few days. Not discipline; training every day is so important. Nothing happened; don’t make it too big.”

So it looks like Cherki has been dropped for his attitude in training rather than picking up any knock in the latest clash between the talented Frenchman and his manager.

16:19 CET - The lineups are in for the encounter, and we have some surprising team news.

Declan Rice is out of the Arsenal squad completely, presumably with an injury, with Mikel Merino deputising in midfield.

David Raya is back in the starting lineup in a boost for the Gunners, whilst Iliman Ndiaye is back into the XI for Manchester City.

Arsenal - Manchester City lineups Flashscore

16:04 CET - One of the biggest battles in this fixture over the last couple of years has been between Erling Haaland and Gabriel.

The pair have locked horns in what is always a keenly contested duel, and we can expect more of the same today.

Our Premier League expert, Jason Pettigrove, has had his say on the battle to watch this afternoon.

Read the article right here.

Erling Haaland and Gabriel are set for another battle at the Emirates MICHAEL REGAN / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP

15:45 CET - This is a huge game for both sides, but it may be the biggest in Enzo Maresca's time at Manchester City. After winning their opening seven games of the season, they are now winless in four, and dissenting voices are getting louder given his side's poor run of form.

Following in the footsteps of Pep Guardiola was always going to be a tough task for anyone, but is Maresca able to provide the stability much needed at the Etihad Stadium?

Our global editors took a swing at answering that question in our latest 'Hot Topic'.

Read it now.

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca Annegret Hilse / Reuters

15:30 CET - Good afternoon, and welcome to our live coverage of arguably the Premier League's biggest matches of the season, as Arsenal host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium from 17:30 CET.

After winning the title last season, the Gunners have been the team to beat this year too, and they sit six points above today's opponents going into the game. City have been struggling of late, without a win in the league in four, but they can halve the deficit to the London side with a win this afternoon.

Arsenal, themselves, have drawn their last two games in all competitions, and they could still be without star goalkeeper David Raya, who is nursing a shoulder issue.

Last season, City were unbeaten in their three meetings, but Arsenal got their revenge earlier this campaign with a 3-0 win in the Community Shield.