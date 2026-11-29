Liverpool’s winning Premier League away run ended at four matches after they surrendered the lead in a 1-1 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Derby games can often be tentative in the early stages as both sides look to avoid errors, but there was no feeling-out process here; it was hell for leather from the get-go.

Everton could’ve taken the lead inside three minutes when James Garner’s free-kick was well saved by Alisson, but it was Liverpool who drew first blood two minutes later, when a hopeful ball into the box was only half-cleared by Jake O’Brien and Dominik Szoboszlai returned it with interest into the bottom corner past Jordan Pickford’s desperate dive.

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The Reds had chances to double their advantage too, with Alexander Isak and Jeremie Frimpong both firing in efforts which ought to have at least tested Pickford.

Andoni Iraola’s men were left to rue those missed opportunities, seeing their advantage wiped out midway through the first half when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s wicked delivery was sliced into his own goal by Frimpong.

The stand-in full-back almost atoned for his error 10 minutes before half-time when his inch-perfect cross found Isak in between the Everton centre-halves, but his outside-of-the-foot effort drifted wide.

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The second half started much more tamely than the first, although a free header for Virgil van Dijk, which he powered over the top, was a good opportunity for Liverpool to re-establish their lead.

That left the door wide open for the Toffees, and they almost burst through it shortly after the hour mark when Dewsbury-Hall was quickest to react to a loose ball, and his goalbound volley was heroically blocked by Jeremy Jacquet. Another block soon denied the Everton number eight, but this time it was one of his teammates who was in the way, as Thierno Barry thwarted a strike destined to nestle in the corner.

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Liverpool pushed hard for a winner and had several half-chances to win it, the closest of which fell the way of Ronald Araujo, who flew in at the far post waiting to head home the winner, but a huge punch from Pickford saw only the Uruguayan fly into the net rather than the ball.

Everton were never likely to rest easily given the psychological scars of Liverpool’s 100th-minute winner in last season’s corresponding fixture, but there was to be no late drama this time around as Toffees boss David Moyes failed to add to his six managerial career wins in 47 head-to-heads against the Reds.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)