Denmark was pitted against South Korea when the draw was made for the Davis Cup qualifiers next year where Denmark will enjoy home advantage.

Denmark’s opponent was determined on Sunday, as the draw for next year’s tournament took place ahead of the Davis Cup final between Italy and Spain in Bologna. Ranked 20th in the world, Denmark was unseeded and therefore braced for a tough matchup.

Denmark was drawn against South Korea. The two nations have never faced each other in the Davis Cup before, so the home-court advantage had to be decided by a draw—which went in Denmark’s favor.

"In terms of the competition, there are no 'good' draws in the Davis Cup because every team is so strong. That said, there were certainly tougher opponents than Korea. Plus, we are just thrilled to be playing a home tie," says Davis Cup captain Frederik Løchte Nielsen.

The tie will take place on February 5th and 6th—the week immediately following the Australian Open. The venue will be announced as soon as possible.

South Korea has enjoyed an outstanding year in the Davis Cup in 2026. With home victories over Argentina and India, they reached the Davis Cup Finals for the first time, where they narrowly lost 2–1 to Italy in the quarterfinals.

"They are a strong team—perhaps a bit underrated. That’s precisely why they made it to the Davis Cup Finals and came incredibly close to knocking out Italy. They have quality players who excel on hard courts and are strong in both singles and doubles. It’s going to be an exciting tie, but I believe we have a good chance," says Frederik Lochte Nielsen.

"It is a team that includes a former top-40 player in Kwon (Soonwoo Kwon – ed.), who has a strong record against our players, as well as a former Australian Open semi-finalist in Hong (Seongchan Hong – ed.). Furthermore, they possess great depth, with solid Challenger-level players, plus a highly competent doubles pair."

The Davis Cup tie is decided in a best-of-five format: two singles matches on the first day, followed by a doubles match and two more singles matches on the second day. All matches are played as best-of-three sets.

If Denmark succeeds in defeating South Korea, another home tie awaits in September. In that round, Denmark would face the winner of the tie between Germany and Croatia.