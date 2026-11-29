The 215th league Merseyside derby was the second to have taken place at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, in what was a real partisan atmosphere.

Liverpool had got the better of Everton of late, unbeaten in the last four Premier League matches between the two sides, and with the hosts' James Tarkowski suspended after receiving a red card in the match against Brentford, the hosts plumped for a centre-back pairing of Michael Keane and Jarrad Branthwaite.

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Szoboszlai fires home the opener

They were tasked with keeping the in-form Alexander Isak quiet, and perhaps with their focus on him, they'd left Dominik Szoboszlai free to smash home the opener on five minutes, after a poor defensive header fell to Florian Wirtz, and he assisted the Hungarian.

The 300th league goal that Liverpool had scored against their Merseyside rivals was significant. Only in five of their last 75 league games had the Toffees come back to win the match, and just once since World War Two had they managed to do so against Liverpool.

Keane did at least block Isak's goalbound shot shortly afterwards as the Reds really piled on the pressure, earning 65% possession during the opening quarter hour.

With 20 minutes played, however, it was Liverpool's defenders who had contested the majority of the one-to-one duels that had taken place.

Frimpong scores at the wrong end

To that point, Isak's shot was his only real contribution to the match, because his five total touches were the worst on the pitch.

What was noticeable was how David Moyes was instructing his back line to play high, despite understanding that both Bradley Barcola and Isak would have the run on them given the chance.

In typical Moyes style, Everton made sure that they were compact and competitive, but their collective passing was letting them down in the big moments.

On 25 minutes, the presence of both Keane and Branthwaite in the penalty box was crucial as, when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall delivered a set-piece into the danger area, the defensive pair took the focus from the back post, where Jake O'Brien forced Jeremie Frimpong to hook the ball into his own net.

Isak anonymous and passes up first real chance

Branthwaite, Keane and Vitalii Mykolenko had only needed to contest two one-on-ones between them by the 35-minute mark, whilst Milos Kerkez on his own had already needed contested six.

With Jack Grealish having five touches in the Liverpool box, the pendulum had definitely swung in Everton's favour.

Alexander Isak's match card Flashscore

Isak's first clear sight of goal saw him somehow miss the target completely from less than six yards out, despite a pinpoint cross from Frimpong, and that was symptomatic of the attacker's first half.

Incredibly, when Michael Oliver blew the whistle for half-time, Everton's Hayden Hackney was the only player from the home side to have needed to make an interception.

Branthwaite and Keane colossal at the back for Everton

Liverpool had made seven by comparison, and whilst one could suggest that the visitors were clearly working the harder of the two teams, it was because the Toffees were making it so.

Branthwaite and Keane hadn't needed to make a single tackle in the opening 45 minutes, and that's either a damning indictment on Isak's ability or a huge endorsement of the defensive competence of the Everton pair.

Jarrad Branthwaite's player card Flashscore

Noticeably, there was a calmness about Branthwaite in particular, whenever his side were under the cosh, but neither he nor Keane were anywhere near Virgil Van Dijk as he powered a free header just over from an early second-half corner.

As the action swung from one end to the other with alarming regularity, the one thing that remained constant was the way in which Everton would set themselves up defensively, denying Isak and his colleagues time and space at every opportunity.

Liverpool's attacking impetus disappears

Branthwaite's two clearances in two consecutive Liverpool attacks from a Szoboszlai free-kick and subsequent cross were again indicative of that collective excellence.

With more than an hour gone, Isak had still managed only 18 touches of the ball, and hadn't made any sort of impression on the game.

Everton v Liverpool - Match stats Flashscore

As the game entered its final stages, there was some impetus to Liverpool's attack, though not from the Swede. To both teams' credit, however, the relentless pace that the game had been played at continued.

With five minutes left, Isak not only obstructed teammate Ronald Araujo from getting a free header at goal, but on the follow-up, the striker's second shot of the match drifted harmlessly wide, in a performance that he'd arguably forget, and in which he could only earn a poor 6.6 mark in Flashscore's player ratings system.

The most-drawn fixture in English football therefore had its 71st stalemate as a result of neither side being able to grab a second goal despite their best efforts.