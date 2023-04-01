Karen Khachanov digs deep to reach French Open last eight after outlasting Lorenzo Sonego

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open ATP - Singles
  4. Karen Khachanov digs deep to reach French Open last eight after outlasting Lorenzo Sonego
Karen Khachanov digs deep to reach French Open last eight after outlasting Lorenzo Sonego
Karen Khachanov pumps the air with celebration during his match with Lorenzo Sonego
Karen Khachanov pumps the air with celebration during his match with Lorenzo Sonego
Reuters
Karen Khachanov (27) showed good resilience to down Italian Lorenzo Sonego (28) 1-6 6-4 7-6 6-1 and reach the French Open quarter-finals for the second time on Sunday.

The Russian 11th seed looked out of sorts in the opening set before finding his range on Court Suzanne Lenglen, using his forehand to devastating effect.

Sonego never recovered from wasting a 4-0 advantage in the third-set tiebreak, which proved to be the turning point of an entertaining encounter.

Khachanov will now face either two-time Roland Garros champion Novak Djokovic (36) or Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas (27).

"After the first set and a half, I was thinking, what am I doing here, he was hitting all over the place so I decided all I could do was fight," said the Russian, who made it to the last four in the last two Grand Slams in New York and Melbourne.

Sonego was strong on serve, not facing a single break point, as he outplayed his opponent in a one-sided opening set that he sealed when Khachanov netted a crosscourt forehand.

Khachanov brought his best game into the second set to level the contest, which went to a tiebreak in the third.

Sonego cruised to a 4-0 lead, only to blow it away and fall 5-6 behind. He saved the first set point but served a double fault on the second.

Losing the set broke Sonego's momentum, and his game, while a pumped-up Khachanov went on to seal the match by whizzing through the fourth set, prevailing on the first match point.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
Khachanov KarenSonego LorenzoTennisFrench Open ATP - SinglesFrench Open
Related Articles
Lorenzo Musetti up against 'inspiration' Carlos Alcaraz for quarter-final spot in Paris
Juan Pablo Varillas says last 16 clash with Novak Djokovic is '50-50'
Casper Ruud not haunted by French Open final defeat as Norwegian eyes another deep run
Show more
Tennis
Novak Djokovic edges ever closer to Grand Slam record with spot in last eight
Updated
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova not expecting red carpet for Russians at Wimbledon
French Open night sessions come under sustained fire from fans and players
Doubles pair Kato and Sutjiadi disqualified after ball girl hit during third round match
Swiatek no fan of 'Iga's Bakery' memes after serving up another double bagel
Jabeur upset with fans reselling tickets due to women's match in night session
On court of pain, Zverev rediscovers his joie de vivre in Paris
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic moves to quarter-finals as Alcaraz, Sabalenka are due on court
Haddad Maia becomes first Brazilian woman to reach French Open last 16 in 44 years
Francisco Cerundolo downs Taylor Fritz to reach second week of Grand Slam for first time
Most Read
USM Alger create history with Confederation Cup win over Young Africans
Eden Hazard set to leave Real Madrid after dismal four-year spell at the club
Lionel Messi to leave PSG at end of season after two years at the club
Gundogan brace leads Manchester City to FA Cup triumph over Manchester United