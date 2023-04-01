Nadal-inspired Sebastian Korda bags first win since January at Roland Garros

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open ATP - Singles
  4. Nadal-inspired Sebastian Korda bags first win since January at Roland Garros
Nadal-inspired Sebastian Korda bags first win since January at Roland Garros
Korda celebrates his win
Korda celebrates his win
Reuters
American Sebastian Korda (22) claimed his first victory since January by battling past Mackenzie McDonald at the French Open on Sunday and said he had spent the last few months learning to play again after a wrist issue wrecked his strong start to 2023.

Korda's hopes of emulating his father Petr's 1998 Australian Open triumph ended in pain and disappointment as he retired with a wrist problem in the Melbourne Park quarter-final.

He returned to action at the end of April but crashed to early defeats in Madrid and Rome.

"I'd say I went two-three months without touching a racket. I even still had a little bit of pain in Madrid and Rome was the first tournament where I had nothing, which was a really big positive for me," said Korda, who won 6-4 7-5 6-4 on Sunday.

"Now I have zero pain in my wrist. Just kind of learning how to play again a little bit."

Korda enjoyed a breakthrough year at Grand Slam level in 2020 by reaching the Roland Garros fourth round where he lost to eventual champion Rafael Nadal.

Nadal is not playing in Paris this year due to a hip problem but is no stranger to making comebacks on the tour after injury and Korda backed the 22-time Grand Slam champion to return stronger next year.

"Ever since I started watching tennis he was always the guy," Korda said.

"He didn't lose too many times. That's one of the most impressive things in tennis history, maybe sports history how many times he's won and how much he's dominated here.

"It definitely opens up the draw, that's for sure. But there are still so many unbelievable players. He's definitely missed, but next year he'll be back and back to his old ways."

Mentions
TennisFrench Open ATP - SinglesKorda SebastianNadal RafaelMcDonald MackenzieFrench Open
Related Articles
Nadal to miss French Open, expects to return in late 2023 and retire in 2024
Novak Djokovic owes growth of his career to 'biggest rival' Rafael Nadal
In Nadal's absence, a new generation is set to challenge at wide open Roland Garros
Show more
Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz blasts past qualifier Flavio Cobolli in French Open first round
France's Caroline Garcia labours into French Open second round
Too much 'rubbish' being talked about Ukraine on tour, says Svitolina
Ailing Auger-Aliassime to focus on health after early French Open exit
Racist abuse of players is getting worse, says Stephens
Updated
Novak Djokovic canters into French Open round two as Stephens lays down marker
Benoit Paire keeps his cool but makes another early Paris exit
Pavlyuchenkova makes winning Roland Garros return after injury woes
Sloane Stephens puts down marker on 'favourite court in the world' after beating Pliskova
'Big Three' in women's game earned the right for recognition, says Pegula
Most Read
One mission accomplished but job not yet done for Manchester United and Ten Hag
IIHF World Championships: Canada beat Germany in final, Latvia claim bronze
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins French Open first round, Bencic shocked by Avanesyan
Manchester United boss Ten Hag calls for more investment