Iga Swiatek fights back against Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach Madrid Open semis

Swiatek is aiming for her third WTA 1000 title of the season

Iga Swiatek (22) bounced back from dropping the first set to defeat Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) on Tuesday and make the Madrid Open semi-finals.

The world number one, who lost last year's final to Aryna Sabalenka, found her rhythm in the second set and ultimately eased to a 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 victory.

That was the first set the Pole had dropped in the tournament, but she had an emphatic response, completing a bagel in the second set, where the Brazilian failed to force a single break point and Swiatek won two service games to love.

Swiatek continued in the same vein in the deciding set, breaking at the first opportunity to lead 2-0, and although Haddad Maia broke back immediately, the top seed won four of the next five games to complete her comeback.

Having lost their first meeting in 2022, Swiatek has now won the last three matches against the Brazilian.

The Pole will face either American Madison Keys or Tunisia's eighth seed Ons Jabeur for a place in the final.

Swiatek is bidding for her third WTA 1000 title of the season, after triumphs in Qatar and at Indian Wells, and ninth in total.