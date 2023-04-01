Records are good but now it's about the next step says Novak Djokovic

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open ATP - Singles
  4. Records are good but now it's about the next step says Novak Djokovic
Records are good but now it's about the next step says Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic serves up in front of the Roland Garros crowd on Sunday
Novak Djokovic serves up in front of the Roland Garros crowd on Sunday
Reuters
Novak Djokovic (36) took one French Open record away from 14-time champion Rafael Nadal (37) on Sunday when he became the first player to reach the Roland Garros quarter-finals for a 17th time - but the Serb will not let that milestone distract him from the job at hand.

Djokovic's main focus has been to win a men's record 23rd Grand Slam title next weekend and he moved closer to that goal by crushing Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas (27) 6-3 6-2 6-2 to set up a last eight showdown with 11th seed Karen Khachanov (27).

"Well, I'm proud of it (the record of quarter-finals), but my attention is already in the next match," Djokovic said. "I mean, obviously quarter-finals, Khachanov, I know what my goal is here.

"I'm trying to stay mentally the course and of course not look too far."

Djokovic is tied with Spain's Nadal, who has triumphed an incredible 14 times at the claycourt major, on 22 Grand Slam titles.

Nadal, who did not compete in Paris due to an injury, underwent surgery this week and is out for the rest of the year.

"Obviously the performance of today gives me a great deal of confidence about how I felt, about how I played. So I'm looking forward to the next match," Djokovic said.

"Of course you're looking, you're analysing everyone's game. You're basically following what's going on in the draw."

"But most of the attention is obviously focused on you, on what you need to deliver on the court, how you need to perform, how you need to win the next match. It's only about the next step."

Djokovic has looked fit in his quest for a third title in Paris despite pulling out of the Madrid Open in April and needing a painkiller during his quarter-final loss in Rome last month.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
TennisFrench Open ATP - SinglesDjokovic NovakNadal RafaelKhachanov KarenVarillas Juan Pablo
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic edges ever closer to Grand Slam record with spot in last eight
Updated
Creaking Novak Djokovic adjusting to new reality at French Open
Lorenzo Musetti up against 'inspiration' Carlos Alcaraz for quarter-final spot in Paris
Show more
Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka survives first set implosion to overcome Sloane Stephens
Ons Jabeur 'not so far' from her best at French Open after injury-plagued season
Tsitsipas blasts past Ofner in stylish fashion to make French Open quarter-finals
Wrecking ball Alcaraz swings into French Open quarter-finals
Elina Svitolina returns to French Open quarter-finals by downing Daria Kasatkina
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova not expecting red carpet for Russians at Wimbledon
French Open night sessions come under sustained fire from fans and players
Karen Khachanov digs deep to reach French Open last eight after outlasting Lorenzo Sonego
Doubles pair Kato and Sutjiadi disqualified after ball girl hit during third round match
Swiatek no fan of 'Iga's Bakery' memes after serving up another double bagel
Most Read
USM Alger create history with Confederation Cup win over Young Africans
Eden Hazard set to leave Real Madrid after dismal four-year spell at the club
Juan Pablo Varillas says last 16 clash with Novak Djokovic is '50-50'
Marciniak to remain as Champions League final referee after apology over right-wing event