Power couple 'Tsitsidosa' withdraw from French Open mixed doubles

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open Mixed Doubles
  4. Power couple 'Tsitsidosa' withdraw from French Open mixed doubles

Power couple 'Tsitsidosa' withdraw from French Open mixed doubles

Badosa lost to best friend and second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open third round
Badosa lost to best friend and second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open third roundReuters
Spanish-Greek duo Paula Badosa (26) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) withdrew from the French Open mixed doubles on Monday, extending the fans' wait to see the couple take their partnership on court.

The pair, who recently rekindled their romance, had received a wildcard at the Paris major and were due to play Japan's Ena Shibahara and American Nathaniel Lammons in the first round.

Nicknamed 'Tsitsidosa', Badosa and Tsitsipas made their relationship official on social media during last year's French Open.

They also withdrew from the Wimbledon mixed doubles last year after Badosa suffered an injury.

Tsitsipas is into the quarter-finals in the men's draw
Tsitsipas is into the quarter-finals in the men's drawReuters

Former world number two Badosa lost to best friend and second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open third round.

Tsitsipas will play Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals on Tuesday. He is also in through to the second round of the men's doubles with his brother Petros.

Mentions
TennisBadosa PaulaTsitsipas StefanosFrench OpenFrench Open Mixed Doubles
Related Articles
Stefanos Tsitsipas survives Matteo Arnaldi scare to reach French Open quarter-finals
Aryna Sabalenka downs best friend Paula Badosa to reach French Open fourth round
Stefanos Tsitsipas glides past Zhang Zhizhen into French Open fourth round
Show more
Tennis
Djokovic shrugs off injury to pip Cerundolo in another French Open epic
Rising star Andreeva beats local hope Gracheva to reach first Grand Slam quarter-final
Updated
Medvedev knocked out of French Open as De Minaur breaks Australian hoodoo
Updated
Rybakina marches past Svitolina into French Open quarter-finals, Paolini awaits
Updated
Second seed Sabalenka bludgeons Navarro for French Open quarter-final spot
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic & Sabalenka march on at French Open as Medvedev bows out
Jannik Sinner quells Corentin Moutet challenge to book French Open quarter-final spot
Ons Jabeur ends Clara Tauson's run to reach French Open quarters
Carlos Alcaraz glides past Felix Auger-Aliassime into French Open quarters
Most Read
UCL Team of the Season: Real Madrid stars stand out but who else makes the cut?
Chelsea appoint Championship-winning boss Enzo Maresca as new manager
Champions League kings Real Madrid deliver on celebration promise
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior named Champions League Player of the Season

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings