Power couple 'Tsitsidosa' withdraw from French Open mixed doubles

Spanish-Greek duo Paula Badosa (26) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) withdrew from the French Open mixed doubles on Monday, extending the fans' wait to see the couple take their partnership on court.

The pair, who recently rekindled their romance, had received a wildcard at the Paris major and were due to play Japan's Ena Shibahara and American Nathaniel Lammons in the first round.

Nicknamed 'Tsitsidosa', Badosa and Tsitsipas made their relationship official on social media during last year's French Open.

They also withdrew from the Wimbledon mixed doubles last year after Badosa suffered an injury.

Tsitsipas is into the quarter-finals in the men's draw Reuters

Former world number two Badosa lost to best friend and second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open third round.

Tsitsipas will play Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals on Tuesday. He is also in through to the second round of the men's doubles with his brother Petros.