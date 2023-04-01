Elina Svitolina returns to French Open quarter-finals by downing Daria Kasatkina

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open WTA - Doubles
  4. Elina Svitolina returns to French Open quarter-finals by downing Daria Kasatkina
Elina Svitolina returns to French Open quarter-finals by downing Daria Kasatkina
Elina Svitolina progressed to her fourth French Open quarter-final after her win over Daria Kasatkina
Elina Svitolina progressed to her fourth French Open quarter-final after her win over Daria Kasatkina
Reuters
A charged-up Elina Svitolina (28) powered into the French Open quarter-finals for the fourth time with a 6-4 7-6(5) victory over Russian ninth seed Daria Kasatkina (26) on Sunday as she kept alive hopes of winning a maiden Grand Slam title.

The Ukrainian is brimming with confidence after winning the Strasbourg title last month following her maternity break and is quickly rediscovering the form that took her to the last eight in Paris in 2015, 2017 and 2020.

She began brightly on a shadowy Court Suzanne Lenglen to bag two early breaks before handing one straight back to Kasatkina, but she ensured that was the only blip in the 45 minutes she took to wrap up the first set.

Svitolina, who is married to French player Gael Monfils (38) and enjoys huge support among local fans, roared back from 2-0 down in the second set with both players struggling to hold serve and got her nose in front with some heavy hitting late on.

"I definitely wouldn't have dreamt of this when I was giving birth," said Svitolina, whose daughter Skai was born in October. "It's unbelievable to be able to compete.

"And going all the way to the quarter-finals is a special feeling. I hope I can push even further, I'm really motivated for the next few matches."

With popular Russian singer Zemfira - an opponent of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine - watching from Kasatkina's box, Svitolina squandered a match point and got pulled into a tie-break where the pressure mounted.

But the Ukrainian settled her nerves to wrap up the contest and, while there was no handshake, Kasatkina gave her opponent a thumbs-up before walking away.

In the quarter-finals, Svitolina will take on world number two Aryna Sabalenka (25) or 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens (30) who meet in the night session later.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
TennisKasatkina DariaSvitolina ElinaMonfils GaelSabalenka ArynaStephens SloaneFrench Open WTA - DoublesFrench Open
Related Articles
Lorenzo Musetti up against 'inspiration' Carlos Alcaraz for quarter-final spot in Paris
Elina Svitolina thinks of Ukranian soldies after handshake refusal in Russian Blinkova win
Aryna Sabalenka hurries into French Open fourth round, Khachanov survives
Show more
Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka survives first set implosion to overcome Sloane Stephens
Ons Jabeur 'not so far' from her best at French Open after injury-plagued season
Tsitsipas blasts past Ofner in stylish fashion to make French Open quarter-finals
Records are good but now it's about the next step says Novak Djokovic
Wrecking ball Alcaraz swings into French Open quarter-finals
Novak Djokovic edges ever closer to Grand Slam record with spot in last eight
Updated
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova not expecting red carpet for Russians at Wimbledon
French Open night sessions come under sustained fire from fans and players
Karen Khachanov digs deep to reach French Open last eight after outlasting Lorenzo Sonego
Doubles pair Kato and Sutjiadi disqualified after ball girl hit during third round match
Most Read
USM Alger create history with Confederation Cup win over Young Africans
Eden Hazard set to leave Real Madrid after dismal four-year spell at the club
Juan Pablo Varillas says last 16 clash with Novak Djokovic is '50-50'
Marciniak to remain as Champions League final referee after apology over right-wing event