Haddad Maia takes positives from best Grand Slam run after semi-final loss to Swiatek

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open WTA - Singles
  4. Haddad Maia takes positives from best Grand Slam run after semi-final loss to Swiatek
Haddad Maia takes positives from best Grand Slam run after semi-final loss to Swiatek
Haddad Maia became the first Brazilian woman in 55 years to reach a major semi-final
Haddad Maia became the first Brazilian woman in 55 years to reach a major semi-final
Reuters
Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) was in good spirits despite her 6-2 7-6(7) semi-final loss to Iga Swiatek (22) at the French Open on Thursday following the best two weeks of her career.

Haddad Maia, who had never advanced past a Grand Slam second round, became the first Brazilian woman in 55 years to reach a major semi-final after beating world number seven Ons Jabeur in the quarter-finals.

After failing to extend her remarkable week to reach the final, Haddad Maia left Roland Garros with a smile.

"Our first goal was to go to the third round," the world number 14 said.

"We worked very hard, and me and my team deserve and need to be very proud of ourselves, because it's not easy to be in this stage.

"I think this match and this week will bring me a lot of things to improve, things that we learn to build our game, our mentality."

The Brazilian's distinctive resilience was not enough against world number one Swiatek, who is bidding for her third French Open title.

After a first set dominated by the Pole, Haddad Maia fought back, forcing a tiebreak in the second set, but wasting the chance to send the match to a decider.

"I was a little bit more emotional in the beginning," Haddad Maia said.

"Playing for the first time semi-finals against the number one in the world, with a lot of Brazilians there, I couldn't be very disciplined and concentrated in the things that I had to be, but I did my best."

Mentions
Haddad Maia BeatrizTennisFrench Open WTA - SinglesFrench Open
Related Articles
Iga Swiatek's safety net on clay a big confidence booster ahead of French Open final
Iga Swiatek downs Beatriz Haddad Maia to set up Karolina Muchova clash in French Open final
Updated
Iga Swiatek eyes third final in four years, Karolina Muchova ready for upset
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Alcaraz face off in mouth-watering clash to reach French Open final
Match point just another point for cool Karolina Muchova after great escape
Aryna Sabalenka says she will be stronger after French Open loss and tough week
Underdog Karolina Muchova stuns Aryna Sabalenka to move into French Open final
Updated
Carlos Alcaraz's take-no-prisoner approach faces Novak Djokovic test at French Open
Redemption for Japan's Kato with French Open mixed doubles title
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek battles past Haddad Maia, Muchova beats Sabalenka in thriller
Norway's Casper Ruud battles past Holger Rune again to book French Open last four spot
Alexander Zverev says injury woes behind him after return to French Open semis
Alexander Zverev buries injury misery with French Open semi-final return
Most Read
Erling Haaland set to reign over Europe as Man City eye historic treble
West Ham chairman David Sullivan confirms Declan Rice will leave the club
Messi doesn't want 'pressure' of Barcelona return, says coach Xavi
Transfer News LIVE: Messi set to join Inter Miami, Real Madrid agree Bellingham deal