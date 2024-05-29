Ons Jabeur overcomes Camila Osorio to move into French Open third round

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open WTA - Singles
  4. Ons Jabeur overcomes Camila Osorio to move into French Open third round

Ons Jabeur overcomes Camila Osorio to move into French Open third round

Updated
Jabeur celebrates her win
Jabeur celebrates her winReuters
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur (29) beat Colombia's Camila Osorio (22) 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in a roller-coaster match to move into the third round of the French Open on Wednesday.

Jabeur hardly put a foot wrong in the opening set, but she allowed Osorio to get back into the match with a poor second-set performance before raising her intensity in the third to secure the win.

"Obviously tough conditions for me. I don't like when the ball gets too heavy. I didn't know how to manage much in the second set but I'm glad I turned it back in the third one," Jabeur told reporters.

"I was trying to be more aggressive. Obviously when the balls are new, it's even better for me. I felt like it was a bit humid inside that court... I would say, a lot humid."

Jabeur combined power and finesse in the opening set to put Osorio on the back foot, with some of her shots carrying an air of nonchalance as she made the Colombian run to all corners of the court.

The Tunisian sealed the first set in style with a powerful winner at the net but a fall in the second set upset her rhythm and allowed Osorio to claw her way back into the contest.

Although Jabeur picked herself up and dusted off the red Parisian dirt with a towel, she made several unforced errors as the Colombian broke twice and took a 5-1 lead.

Osorio forced a decider when a return from the Tunisian went wide - her 15th unforced error of the second set - and she took a set off the eighth seed for the first time in three meetings.

Both players struggled on serve in the decider which had five break points converted, but it was Jabeur who raised her intensity towards the end and also used her drop shot to good effect.

Jabeur took a 4-1 lead as Osorio struggled with her returns, before wrapping up the match with 31 winners.

"It's always the state of mind. We have to adjust to conditions. It's completely different to play on Chatrier or on Suzanne-Lenglen," Jabeur added.

"I'm very lucky to play on one of these courts because rain doesn't help. But I'm glad that I could adjust my game.

"Physically it was a bit different. It was a bit heavier in terms of conditions. I'm glad that the third set turned out much better than the second set."

Mentions
TennisJabeur OnsOsorio CamilaFrench Open WTA - SinglesFrench Open
Related Articles
Ons Jabeur cruises past wildcard Sachia Vickery into French Open second round
Rafael Nadal to face Alexander Zverev in blockbuster opening match of farewell French Open
Osaka 'really excited' for Swiatek clash in French Open second round
Show more
Tennis
Rain wreaks havoc at French Open as play cancelled on outside courts
Unconvincing Alcaraz fights off De Jong to reach French Open third round
Updated
David Goffin claims he was spat at by 'hooligan' spectator at French Open
Updated
Ninth-seed Tsitsipas battles past Altmaier to reach French Open third round
Noah replaces Borg as Team Europe captain for 2025 Laver Cup
Djokovic believes Nadal could be back at the French Open in 2025
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz advances to third round of French Open, Swiatek facing Osaka
Djokovic 'not getting too excited' after progressing at French Open
Most Read
The Netherlands announce their final 26-man squad for Euro 2024
David Goffin claims he was spat at by 'hooligan' spectator at French Open
Barcelona officially announce Hansi Flick as new head coach until 2026
Bayern Munich announce the appointment of Vincent Kompany on three-year deal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings