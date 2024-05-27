Tennis Tracker: Sakkari crashes out as Monfils lifts home crowd with big win

It's a blockbuster day at the French Open, with several of the world's biggest names getting their campaigns underway. Keep track of how Rafael Nadal (37), Iga Swiatek (22) and Jannik Sinner (22) get on right here.

23:07 CET - A party atmosphere greeted home favourite Gael Monfils (37) for his first round match against Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild (24) and the veteran did not dissapoint the fans, winning the game in four sets 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

22:40 CET - A fun four-set contest between Thiago Monteiro (29) and Miomir Kecmanovic (24) has gone the way of the Serbian in four sets. Kecmanovic won the 158-minute first round tie 6-2, 1-6, 6-4, 7-5 to advance.

22:22 CET - Some late results from the women's draw where Bernarda Pera (29) and Ana Bogdan (31) have both progressed in straight sets.

21:06 CET - Our first major seeded casualty of the day as Maria Sakkari (28) - world number seven - has been beaten by home favourite Varvara Gracheva (23) in three sets 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

20:55 CET - Two seeded players have advanced in the men's draw with Lorenzo Musetti (22) and Tommy Paul (27) both through in straight sets. Meanwhile, Linda Noskova (19) - a quarter-finalist at the Australian Open earlier this year - is through to the next round with a 7-6, 6-4 victory over Harriet Dart (27).

20:33 CET - A five-set thriller between Pavel Kotov (25) and 32nd seed Cameron Norrie (28) has gone the way of the Russian 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 in four hours and 13 minutes.

19:58 CET - A couple more results to bring you from the women's side of the draw, with Elina Svitolina (29) battling past Karolina Pliskova (32) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 and former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu (23) beating Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) 7-5, 6-1.

19:05 CET - World number 18 Karen Khachanov (28) made light work of his opening round match against Sumit Nagal (26), winning 6-2, 6-0, 7-6(5).

Elsewhere, Leylah Fernandez (21), Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32) and Anna Kalinskaya (25) have all registered comfortable straight-set victories.

18:28 CET - Could that be it for Rafa at Roland Garros? A standing ovation greets Rafael Nadal (37), who has been beaten by Alex Zverev (27) in straight sets 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 - just the third man to beat him at this Grand Slam.

A subdued Nadal says that he doesn't know whether this will be his last game in Paris, but said that if it is he loved the energy under the roof.

Later, he says there is a big percentage that he won't be back, but his body is feeling better.

He added: "Maybe in two months I say it's enough. But I have some goals coming up, I hope to be on this court for the Olympics and that motivates me."

Alex Zverev and everyone on Philippe Chatrier stand for the 14-time champion as he leaves the court. From what he said after the game, it feels like there won't be another French Open to come for the Spaniard. But, this Nadal, who knows?

18:08 CET - It may be the final time she will play at Roland Garros, but Danielle Collins (30) is certainly prepared to end on a high, she is through to the second round thanks to a straight-set 6-3, 6-4 win over fellow American Caroline Dolehide (25).

17:30 CET - Alexander Shevchenko (23) and Henri Squire (23) have moved into the second round in Paris after thrilling five-set wins over Aslan Karatsev (30) and Max Purcell (26) respectively.

Meanwhile, on the women's side of the tournament, 2022 finalist Coco Gauff (20) has thrashed qualifier Julia Avdeeva (21) 6-1, 6-1 in just 53 minutes.

16:35 CET - Play has now resumed on the outside courts, with Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) and Ben Shelton (21) sealing their spots in the next round.

16:15 CET - After a closely fought start to the match, ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) moved up through the gears to defeat Marton Fucsovics (32) 7-6(7), 6-4, 6-1.

15:56 CET - There is not a spare seat in the house as the crowd are willing on Rafael Nadal (37) to roll back the years and upset the world number four Alex Zverev (27). Just one break of serve in the first set after 34 minutes of play as the German leads 4-3.

14:56 CET - Showers are interrupting play on the outside courts, but that hasn't stopped Iga Swiatek (22) moving into the next round with a comprehensive 6-1, 6-2 win over French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean (28)

13:34 CET - Meanwhile, over on Chatrier, world number nine Ons Jabeur (29) has eased past wildcard Sachia Vickery (29) 6-3, 6-2.

13:20 CET - Under the roof of Court Suzanne-Lenglen, second seed Jannik Sinner (22) has cruised into the next round after a comfortable 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory over American Christopher Eubanks (28).

12:54 CET - Play has been temporarily suspended on the outside courts with rain sweeping through the French capital.

12:20 CET - We have our first two results in from Rolland Garros on the second day of the tournament, with 17th seed Liudmila Samsonova (25) getting the better of Magda Linette (32). The Russian needed just 69 minutes to win their first round encounter 6-1, 6-1.

Elsewhere, former Wimbledon champion and fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova (24) is also through to the next round as she dispatched Spain's Rebeka Masarova (24) 6-1, 6-3. Also through is Anastasia Potapova (23).

10:40 CET - It might only be the second day of this year's French Open, but what an order of play we have ahead of us today.

Iga Swiatek (22), Jannik Sinner (22), Coco Gauff (20) and Daniil Medvedev (28) are all in action, while 14-time champion Rafael Nadal (37) takes on world number four Alexander Zverev (27) in a mouthwatering first round clash.

Check out the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of Day 2 at the 2024 French Open!