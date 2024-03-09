Iga Swiatek crushes Danielle Collins to reach second round of Indian Wells

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Indian Wells WTA - Singles
  4. Iga Swiatek crushes Danielle Collins to reach second round of Indian Wells
Iga Swiatek crushes Danielle Collins to reach second round of Indian Wells
Swiatek celebrates her win
Swiatek celebrates her win
Profimedia
World number one Iga Swiatek (22) blasted past American Danielle Collins (30) 6-3, 6-0 and Angelique Kerber (36) upset 10th seed Jelena Ostapenko (26) in second-round action at Indian Wells on Friday.

Swiatek edged Collins in an epic at the Australian Open and the familiar foes appeared primed for another blockbuster when they were on serve with the Pole leading 4-3 in the first set.

But Swiatek raised her level from there, breaking to love for 5-3 and winning the final nine games to advance at the tournament she won in 2022.

"I started to make a few less mistakes, which gave Danielle a chance to make a few more," Swiatek said.

"It's a small difference but at the end, I was ready to play well in those important moments, on break points and stuff like that. I'm happy I kept my focus and stayed with my game, no matter what Danielle was doing on the other side of the net."

Collins in January said she would retire at the end of the season so this is expected to be the 30-year-old's final appearance at Indian Wells.

The American beat Swiatek decisively to reach the Australian Open final in 2022 and achieved a career high ranking of world number seven.

Kerber scored her biggest win in three years with an impressive 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 victory over hard-hitting Latvian Ostapenko.

The German, who returned to the tour in January after 18 months on maternity leave, fired an unreturnable serve on match point to seal her first win over a top 10 opponent since November 2021.

"This question I heard a lot, why I'm back and what gives me the motivation," the three-times Grand Slam champion said.

"For me, the biggest motivation is the love for the sport. I love to compete, being out there today as well, having this crowd, having the emotions, this gives me everything.

"Now, having my daughter on my side, it's even more inspiring for me to have her, and there's something bigger than tennis as well."

Mentions
TennisIndian Wells WTA - SinglesSwiatek IgaCollins DanielleKerber AngeliqueOstapenko Jelena
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic set to return to Indian Wells for first time since 2019
Returning champion mums add depth to Australian Open women's field
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal return as Coco Gauff carries US flag at Indian Wells
Show more
Tennis
Frustrated Andy Murray bored with repeated retirement questions
Defending champion Elena Rybakina pulls out of Indian Wells
Red-hot Jannik Sinner rolls Thanasi Kokkinakis in Indian Wells rout
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Swiatek through in Indian Wells, Rybakina withdraws
Gael Monfils and Arthur Fils sail through, Stan Wawrinka crashes out at Indian Wells
Naomi Osaka off the mark at Indian Wells with first round win over Sara Errani
Novak Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
Elena Rybakina wary of windy conditions ahead of Indian Wells defence
Andy Murray says tennis should follow rugby's lead in the way players treat officials
Most Read
Football Tracker: Napoli held at home by Torino, Barcelona claim crucial win
Joshua set to continue redemption trail against boxing novice Ngannou
Sebastian Coe to head Manchester United task force around new or rebuilt Old Trafford
Who's Missing: Mohamed Salah back just in time for Liverpool's clash with Manchester City

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings