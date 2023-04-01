Dominic Thiem saves five match points to reach first final since 2020

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Kitzbuhel ATP - Singles
  4. Dominic Thiem saves five match points to reach first final since 2020
Dominic Thiem saves five match points to reach first final since 2020
Thiem saves five match points to reach first final since 2020
Thiem saves five match points to reach first final since 2020
Profimedia
Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem (29) reached his first final since 2020 on Friday when he saved five match points to defeat Laslo Djere (28) in the semi-finals of the Kitzbuhuel clay-court tournament.

The Austrian came through 7-6(3), 5-7, 7-6(8) after three hours and 30 minutes, saving all 12 break points he faced against his Serbian opponent.

He will face Sebastian Baez (22) of Argentina on Saturday for the title.

Thiem, a former world number three, is now down at 116 in the rankings after a lengthy battle to overcome a wrist injury which sidelined him for nine months from June 2021 until March 2022.

His last championship match on tour was at the season-ending ATP Finals in 2020.

That was in the same season he captured his only Grand Slam title at the US Open. His victory in New York was his 17th career trophy and most recent.

"I don't know if I can still produce some good words," said Thiem who saved three match points on serve at 5-6 in the third set and another two in Friday's decisive tie-break.

"It was probably the longest best-of-three match I've ever played in my life, including when I was a kid."

He added: "It was a very tough and intense match. So close every set, every single game."

Thiem, who was the Kitzbuehel champion in 2019, can return to the world's top 80 if he triumphs on Saturday.

"It's very special today, my first final on the tour since my wrist injury. I couldn't be happier that it's here in Austria at home," he added.

World number 72 Baez made Saturday's final by seeing off fellow Argentine and top seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4.

He arrived in Kitzbuehel with just one win in his previous five tournaments.

"I'm very happy, because the last weeks I didn't have big results, so happy to be in the final," said Baez who defeated Thiem in their only previous meeting at Bastad in Sweden last year.

Mentions
TennisThiem DominicBaez SebastianKitzbuhel ATP - Singles
Related Articles
ATP roundup: Yosuke Watanuki records upset in Washington over Auger-Aliassime
Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas victorious in Mexico as Pegula advances in Washington
ATP roundup: Frances Tiafoe advances in Washington, whilst Nakashima edges Vukic
Show more
Tennis
Jessica Pegula rallies past Elina Svitolina to reach semis in Washington
Updated
Jessica Pegula braced for tough test against 'fearless' Elina Svitolina
Tennis Tracker: Pegula and Sakkari through in Washington, Fritz sends Murray home
Fighting Andy Murray wins first match in Washington since tearful 2018 appearance
WTA roundup: Liudmila Samsonova continues DC title defence with Sorana Cirstea victory
Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu back on the practice court after surgery
WTA roundup: Jennifer Brady returns with win in Washington
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern make €100m Kane offer as Spurs set to sign Van de Ven
Can Sanchez dislodge Kepa to become Chelsea's next number one?
Arsenal in better position than City, says Guardiola ahead of Community Shield
Manchester City to face Arsenal in Community Shield on August 6

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |