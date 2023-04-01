Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas victorious in Mexico as Pegula advances in Washington

Welcome to Flashscore's Tennis Tracker, bringing you all the latest updates from across Europe and North America as the world's best players continue their preparation for the US Open later this month.

00:35 CET - World number four Jessica Pegula (29) has defeated fellow American Peyton Stearns 6-3 6-4 to progress in Washington.

22:54 CET - Meanwhile on the ATP tour, the Flashmoment of the day came from Grigor Dimitrov as the Bulgarian made an almost impossible passing shot down the line whilst at full stretch.

22:49 CET - The Flashmoment of the day on the WTA tour comes from the match between Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (28) and Xiyu Wang (22) .

22:43 CET - Ugo Humbert (25) has progressed to the quarter-finals in Washington after a convincing win over Japenese Yosuke Watanuki (25) 6-0, 6-2.

21:27 CET - Marta Kostyuk (21) has shocked world number six Caroline Garcia to progress in Washington, winning 6-2, 6-3 in just over an hour.

20:52 CET - Jeffrey John Wolf (24) has come out on top in an all-American affair in Washington, defeating Michael Mmoh (25) 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).

20:41 CET - Home favourite Dominic Thiem (29) has also come from a set down to progress to the semi-finals in Austria, beating Arthur Rinderknech (28) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

20:37 CET - Back in Prague, Czech teenager Linda Noskova (18) continues to impress as she comes from a set down to get the better of Ankita Raina (30).

20:20 CET - The first result of the day in Washington is in as fifth seed Grigor Dimitrov (32) beats Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori (24) 6-4 6-3 to progress to the quarter-finals.

19:40 CET - We have an update from Prague to bring you as Tereza Martincova (28) defeats Yue Yuan (24) 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 to progress in her home tournament.

18:27 CET - Laslo Djere (28) eased his way past Pedro Cachin (28) 6-4, 6-2 to continue his good form and progress into the semi-finals in Austria.

17:18 CET - Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (28) has upset ninth seed Xiyu Wang (22), winning their encounter 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 to make her way into the quarter finals.

16:35 CET - Kitzbuhel's top seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) is through to the next round after beating Daniel Elahi Galan (27) 6-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Elsewhere in Prague, Nao Hibino (25) has advanced, seeing off Viktoria Hruncakova (25) 6-1, 7-5.

12:38 CET - Our first result from Kitzbuhel as Sebastian Baez (22) has saw off Alex Molcan (25) 6-4, 6-3 to make it into Friday's play.

12:32 CET - Some highlights from last night's action as Liudmila Samsonova (24) defeated Sorana Cirstea (33) 6-1, 6-3.

12:05 CET - Play in Europe is now underway and in Prague, there was misfortune for Yanina Wickmayer (33), who had to retire in her match against Tamara Korpatsch (28) after just four games.

10:35 CET - One final game of a long night in Mexico as Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) has beaten John Isner (38) 6-2, 6-4 to advance into the quarter finals.

08:39 CET - Two more results to bring you from Mexico where sixth seed Nicolas Jarry (27) has overcome Gijs Brouwer (27) in three sets 7-6, 4-6, 6-4. Elsewhere, second seed Cameron Norrie (27) is out, having been beaten by American Aleksander Kovacevic (24) in three sets 5-7, 7-6, 6-4.

There was some better news for British tennis fans overnight as Andy Murray (36) won his first game in Washington since 2018.

06:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to today's coverage of the ATP and WTA tour events. Overnight, we had action in both Los Cabos and in Washington as big names continued their hard-court preparations.

In Washington, Gael Monfils (36) rolled back the years to take down sixth seed Alexander Bublik (26) 6-3, 6-4 before top seed Taylor Fritz (25) beat fellow American Zach Svajda (20) 6-3, 6-3.

In the women's draw, third seed Coco Gauff (19) was in action in another all-American tie against Hailey Baptiste (21) with the world number seven coming out on top 6-1, 6-4. After winning on her comeback froma two-year hiatus, it was not to be a long run in Washington for Jennifer Brady (28), who was beaten by Madison Keys (28) 6-4, 6-0.

Over in Los Cabos, Alex De Minaur (24) started off procedings with a bang, seeing off Argentinian Thiago Agustin Tirante (22) 6-2, 6-1 in just 62 minutes.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Tommy Paul (26), Dominik Koepfer (29) and Borna Coric (26) with more games to be played this morning in Mexico.