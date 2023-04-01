Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov and Thiem through, Brady makes stunning return to tennis

Hurkacz is the fourth seed in a strong Washington field

A number of notable names are taking to court today as tennis tournaments across Europe and North America enter their second days.

23:30 CET - The rain subsided over in Austria, and home favourite Dominic Thiem (29) managed to edge past Facundo Bagnis (33) 7-6(3), 7-6(6). Zhizhen Zhang (26) also won, beating Dusan Lajovic (33) 6-3, 6-2.

22:17 CET - Our ATP Flashmoment of the day comes from Los Cabos, where Alejandro Tabilo (26) saved a break point against Felipe Meligeni Alves (25) with a delicious lob.

22:08 CET - Some news ahead of the Toronto Masters next week: reigning champion Pablo Carreno Busta (32), Australian Nick Kyrgios (28) and Canadian Denis Shapovalov (24) have all withdrawn from the tournament.

21:49 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (32) defeated Mackenzie McDonald (28) 7-6(6), 6-2 in the U.S., while Jennifer Brady (28), who returned to the WTA Tour today after spending almost two years out with an injury, claimed an incredible 6-2, 6-1 win over Anhelina Kalinina (26).

20:56 CET - In Washington, Sorana Cirstea (33) battled past Petra Martic (32) 6-3, 7-6(13), while Thanasi Kokkinakis (27) downed Taro Daniel (30) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Over in Austria, I'm afraid to say it's started raining again.

20:43 CET - Our WTA Flashmoment comes from a match in Washington earlier today. Despite falling to Daria Kasatkina (26), Elise Mertens (27) had her opponent on the ropes in this rally, finishing the point off in calm style.

20:02 CET - Here's what Cornet had to say after her win in Prague earlier today.

19:55 CET - 14th seed Ben Shelton (20) has fallen at the first hurdle on home turf, losing 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to Shang Juncheng (18) in Washington.

Fellow American Elvina Kalieva (20) has also lost, being beaten 6-1, 6-2 by Linda Noskova (18)

18:23 CET - Play is now underway in Washington on both the men's and women's sides, and matches will be taking place there for the remainder of the day.

In Kitzbuhel, Laslo Djere (28) has beaten Christopher O'Connell (29) 6-4, 7-6.

17:15 CET - In the first match of the day to be completed at Kitzbuhel, eighth seed Daniel Altmaier (24) has beaten Marc-Andrea Huesler (27) 6-7, 6-2, 6-4.

15:30 CET - A few results are in from the Livesport Prague Open. After having her match suspended last night due to bad light, Alize Cornet (33) came out today and managed to finish the job, beating Lucie Havlickova (18) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. Meanwhile, Kaia Kanepi (38) eased past Lucrezia Stefanini (25) 6-2, 6-3.

Unfortunately, it is raining in Kitzbuhel, so play is currently on hold.

08:07 CET - Last night at the Washington Open, Gael Monfils (36) won 6-3, 6-4 against Bjorn Fratangelo (30), Elina Svitolina (28) beat Victoria Azarenka (34) 7-6, 6-4 and Daria Kasatkina (26) beat Elise Mertens (27) 6-3, 7-5.

07:35 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see Dominic Thiem (29), Hubert Hurkacz (26) and Karolina Pliskova (31) get their latest tournaments started.