Tennis Tracker: Bouzkova suffers upset in Prague, Kostyuk beats Andreescu in thriller

23:03 CET - Our WTA Flashmoment of the day is a brilliant backhand winner down the line by Marie Bouzkova (25) in her defeat to Jaqueline Cristian (25), which set up set point in the second set after a scintillating rally.
22:32 CET - Marta Kostyuk (21) clinched a mighty impressive win over Bianca Andreescu (23), beating the Canadian 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(5). The Ukrainian had to save three match points on the way to victory.
22:27 CET - There may be a few matches left today, but our ATP Flashmoment of the day is a gorgeous half-volley by Guido Pella (33) against Roberto Carballes Baena (30), during a match he lost 6-2, 6-4.
22:03 CET - Alexander Shevchenko (22) sealed an impressive win over Maxime Cressy (26), beating the American 6-3, 7-6(8) in Washington.
21:06 CET - In Prague, Alize Cornet (33) was leading Lucie Havlickova (18) 6-2, 4-2 before play was halted due to bad light. Over in Washington, Emil Ruusuvuori (24) beat Constant Lestienne (31) 6-4, 6-4.
19:22 CET - Belinda Bencic (26) has advanced in Washington after her opponent Anastasia Potapova (22) retired with the score at 6-5 in the first set. Meanwhile, Liudmila Samsonova (24) dismantled Danielle Collins (29) 6-1, 6-3.
19:13 CET - There has been a huge upset in Prague, with home favourite and No.1 seed Marie Bouzkova (25) falling at the hands of Jaqueline Cristian (25) 4-6, 6-4, 4-6.
16:48 CET - In Kitzbuhel, Sebastian Baez (22) waltzed past qualifier Hamad Medjedovic (20) 6-4, 6-2 and Albert Ramos-Vinolas (35) needed an hour and 57 minutes to get past Juan Pablo Varillas (27) 6-1, 7-5.
Tamara Korpatsch (28) had no issue beating Viktoriya Tomova (28) 6-2, 6-4, while Kateryna Baindl (29) downed fellow Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska (23) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.
12:50 CET - A few early results from Kitzbuhel. Alex Molcan (25) downed Luca van Assche (19) 6-4, 6-3, while Daniel Elahi Galan (27) eased past Marco Cecchinato (30) 6-2, 6-2.
07:48 CET - Overnight, world number nine Taylor Fritz (25) shrugged off a second-set wobble to claim the sixth title of his career with victory over Alexsandar Vukic (27) in the Atlanta Open final.
07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis. There's plenty of action from all around the world on the agenda, and we'll keep you up to date with all of it.