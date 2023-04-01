Tennis Tracker: Bouzkova suffers upset in Prague, Kostyuk beats Andreescu in thriller

Bouzkova says goodbye to the crowd after suffering a shock defeat on home turf

The start of a new week brings the start of a number of tennis tournaments, including the Washington Open, in which some of the best men's and women's players in the world will be competing.

23:03 CET - Our WTA Flashmoment of the day is a brilliant backhand winner down the line by Marie Bouzkova (25) in her defeat to Jaqueline Cristian (25), which set up set point in the second set after a scintillating rally.

WTA Flashmoment Flashscore

22:32 CET - Marta Kostyuk (21) clinched a mighty impressive win over Bianca Andreescu (23), beating the Canadian 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(5). The Ukrainian had to save three match points on the way to victory.

Kostyuk vs Andreescu highlights Flashscore

Kostyuk interview Flashscore

22:27 CET - There may be a few matches left today, but our ATP Flashmoment of the day is a gorgeous half-volley by Guido Pella (33) against Roberto Carballes Baena (30), during a match he lost 6-2, 6-4.

ATP Flashmoment Flashscore

22:03 CET - Alexander Shevchenko (22) sealed an impressive win over Maxime Cressy (26), beating the American 6-3, 7-6(8) in Washington.

21:06 CET - In Prague, Alize Cornet (33) was leading Lucie Havlickova (18) 6-2, 4-2 before play was halted due to bad light. Over in Washington, Emil Ruusuvuori (24) beat Constant Lestienne (31) 6-4, 6-4.

Ruusuvuori vs Lestienne highlights Flashscore

19:22 CET - Belinda Bencic (26) has advanced in Washington after her opponent Anastasia Potapova (22) retired with the score at 6-5 in the first set. Meanwhile, Liudmila Samsonova (24) dismantled Danielle Collins (29) 6-1, 6-3.

Bencic vs Potapova highlights Flashscore

19:13 CET - There has been a huge upset in Prague, with home favourite and No.1 seed Marie Bouzkova (25) falling at the hands of Jaqueline Cristian (25) 4-6, 6-4, 4-6.

Bouzkova vs Cristian highlight Flashscore

Cristian interview Flashscore

16:48 CET - In Kitzbuhel, Sebastian Baez (22) waltzed past qualifier Hamad Medjedovic (20) 6-4, 6-2 and Albert Ramos-Vinolas (35) needed an hour and 57 minutes to get past Juan Pablo Varillas (27) 6-1, 7-5.

Medjedovic vs Baez highlights Flashscore

Baez interview Flashscore

Tamara Korpatsch (28) had no issue beating Viktoriya Tomova (28) 6-2, 6-4, while Kateryna Baindl (29) downed fellow Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska (23) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

12:50 CET - A few early results from Kitzbuhel. Alex Molcan (25) downed Luca van Assche (19) 6-4, 6-3, while Daniel Elahi Galan (27) eased past Marco Cecchinato (30) 6-2, 6-2.

Van Assche vs Molcan Flashscore

07:48 CET - Overnight, world number nine Taylor Fritz (25) shrugged off a second-set wobble to claim the sixth title of his career with victory over Alexsandar Vukic (27) in the Atlanta Open final.

Read the full story here

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis. There's plenty of action from all around the world on the agenda, and we'll keep you up to date with all of it.