Tennis Tracker: Nadal battles past qualifier in Rome, Kasatkina and Zheng through

After a relatively low-key start to proceedings at the Italian Open, the tournament kicks into gear today with Rafael Nadal (37), Iga Swiatek (22) and Coco Gauff (20) all in action.

16:20 CET - He was made to work hard for it, but Rafael Nadal (37) has booked his place in the Italian Open second round after recovering from a set down to battle past Belgian qualifier Zizou Bergs (24) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

16:07 CET - Qinwen Zheng (21) is safely through to the next round after an emphatic 6-2, 6-0 victory over Shelby Rogers (31), while there have also been straight-set wins for Sara Sorribes Tormo (27), Clara Tauson (21) and Anastasia Potapova (23).

15:12 CET - Our first big casualty of the day has happened in Rome as 14th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) has been dispatched by Aliaksandra Sasnovich (30) in straight sets 6-0, 6-1 in under an hour.

13:28 CET - Rafael Nadal's (37) opening round clash against qualifier Zizou Bergs (24) is about to get underway.

13:25 CET - Daria Kasatkina (27), Linda Noskova (19), Dominik Koepfer (30) and Thiago Seyboth Wild (24) have all booked their spots in the next round with straight-set victories.

12:38 CET - A couple of notable results to bring you from the Italian capital, with Angelique Kerber (36) producing a dominant display to thrash Veronika Kudermetova (27) 6-3, 6-0 and Diana Shnaider (20) continuing her impressive 2024 with a 6-1, 6-3 upset of 15th seed Liudmila Samsonova (25).

Meanwhile, on the men's side of the draw, Hamad Medjedovic (20) eased past Australia's Alexei Popyrin (24) 6-3, 6-2.

09:50 CET - Play gets underway in just over an hour, with Daria Kasatkina (27), Angelique Kerber (36), Qinwen Zheng (21) and Alexei Popyrin (24) among those in early action.

Later this afternoon, Rafael Nadal (37) starts his tournament against Beglian qualifier Zizou Bergs (24), while Naomi Osaka (26), Coco Gauff (20) and Iga Swiatek (22) also take to the court.

09:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis at the Italian Open in Rome!