WTA roundup: Jennifer Brady returns with win in Washington

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Livesport Prague Open WTA - Singles
  4. WTA roundup: Jennifer Brady returns with win in Washington
WTA roundup: Jennifer Brady returns with win in Washington
Jennifer Brady last played two years ago
Jennifer Brady last played two years ago
Reuters
After nearly two full years away, 2021 Australian Open finalist Jennifer Brady (28) played her first competitive match and dominated Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina (26) 6-2, 6-1 in the first round of the Mubadala Citi DC Open on Tuesday in Washington.

Brady, from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was sidelined by knee and foot injuries since the summer of 2021. Back at full strength, she needed just 68 minutes to beat Kalinina, ranked number 28 in the world, by winning a whopping 18 of 20 first-service points (90%) and converting six of nine break-point opportunities.

Two other Americans won early Tuesday, with Hailey Baptiste (21) defeating Czech foe Karolina Pliskova (31) 6-1, 0-6, 6-3 and Peyton Stearns (21) topping Poland's Magdalena Frech (25) 6-1, 6-4.

Romania's Sorana Cirstea (33) won a marathon second-set tie-breaker to take down Petra Martic (32) of Croatia, 6-3, 7-6. Martic led 6-3 before Cirstea saved three straight set points; Martic eventually failed on seven occasions to close it out before Cirstea pushed ahead for good.

In evening matches, Canada's Leylah Fernandez (20) eliminated the United States' Bernarda Pera (28) 6-3, 7-5, and seventh-seeded Madison Keys of the US topped China's Qinwen Zheng (20) 7-5, 6-1.

Livesport Prague Open

Number four seed Linda Noskova (18) is the highest seed still standing in her home nation after beating Elvina Kalieva (20) 6-1, 6-2 in 60 minutes in the Czech Republic.

After another Czech player, number one seed Marie Bouzkova (25), was defeated on Monday, the second and third seeds lost their first-round matches on Tuesday.

Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer (33) rallied past Chinese numbner two Lin Zhu 1-6, 6-4, 6-2, and Yue Yuan (24) beat number three Shuai Zhang (34) 6-2, 6-2 in an all-Chinese battle.

Number nine seed Xiyu Wang (22) of China beat Denmark's Clara Tauson (20) 6-3, 6-2. French number six seed Alize Cornet (33) completed a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 win over Czech foe Lucie Havlickova (18) after their match was suspended on Monday.

Other winners Tuesday included Germany's Jule Niemeier (23), the Czech Republic's Tereza Martincova (28), Kaia Kanepi (38) of Estonia, Emiliana Arango (22) of Colombia and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (28) of Slovakia.

Mentions
Noskova LindaTennisKalieva ElvinaBouzkova MarieWickmayer YaninaZhu LinYuan Yue (1998)Tauson ClaraWang XiyuHavlickova LucieCornet AlizeNiemeier JuleMartincova TerezaKanepi KaiaArango EmilianaSchmiedlova Anna KarolinaBrady JenniferKalinina AnhelinaPliskova KarolinaBaptiste HaileyLivesport Prague Open WTA - SinglesWashington WTA - Singles
Related Articles
Murray tantalisingly poised, Broady stuns Ruud as Wimbledon heats up heading into Friday
Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff cruise through in Eastbourne
Iga Swiatek wins first grass-court match in 2023, Andreescu advances in Bad Hormburg
Show more
Tennis
ATP roundup: Frances Tiafoe advances in Washington, whilst Nakashima edges Vukic
Tennis Tracker: Murray and Monfils in men's US action as Niemeier retires in Prauge
Defending champion Pablo Carreno Busta pulls out of ATP Toronto Masters
No handshake, no problem as Elina Svitolina downs Victoria Azarenka again
Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov and Thiem through, Brady makes stunning return to tennis
Taylor Fritz downs Alexsandar Vukic to claim the sixth title of his career in Atlanta
Tennis Tracker: Bouzkova suffers upset in Prague, Kostyuk beats Andreescu in thriller
ATP roundup: Taylor Fritz cruises into Atlanta final, Wawrinka sees off Sonego in Umag
Tennis Tracker: Zverev and Swiatek win home tournaments in Hamburg and Warsaw
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more
Transfer News LIVE: Gvardiol closes in on move to Manchester City, Mane joins Al-Nassr
Shocked Brazil knocked out by jubilant Jamaica after goalless draw
Why Rasmus Hojlund and Manchester United can be a match made in heaven

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |