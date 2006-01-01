Tommy Paul downs Lorenzo Musetti to win Queen's Club Championships

Paul with his trophy
Paul with his trophyReuters
American fifth seed Tommy Paul (27) won his first grasscourt title by beating Italy's Lorenzo Musetti (22) 6-1, 7-6(8) in the Queen's Club Championships on Sunday.

His third career crown will take him above Taylor Fritz in the ATP rankings, making him the highest-ranked American in men's singles.

Paul was dominant in the first set, landing three aces, while Musetti struggled with unforced errors. Paul also broke in the second set and served for the match with a 5-4 lead but Musetti broke back to take the set into a tiebreak.

Musetti put up a fight in the breaker, saving two match points and carved out a set point but Paul ultimately took the victory in the prolonged battle.

"I want to congratulate Lorenzo on a good week. He’s been playing amazing tennis," Paul said. "I’m happy to get the win today. I’m happy to share the court with you. This is the perfect way to go to Wimbledon."

Paul, who reached the Wimbledon third round last year, will compete in the Grand Slam, which begins on July 1st, for the fifth time.

