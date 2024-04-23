Tennis Tracker: Thiem and Kenin among those in action on opening day of Madrid Open

Tennis Tracker: Thiem and Kenin among those in action on opening day of Madrid Open
The fifth combined tournament of the season is really getting going today, with the men looking to secure qualification and the women aiming to move into the second round of the Madrid Open.

11:11 CET - Play at the Madrid Open has just gotten underway, with Lesia Tsurenko (34) and Brenda Fruhvirtova (17) on court. As well as that, Grand Slam champions Dominic Thiem (30) and Sofia Kenin (25) are in action a little later today.

You can follow all the action from the men's qualifiers and the start of the women's main draw in the Spanish capital here.

09:15 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the opening day of the Madrid Open main draw!

Tennis
