ATP roundup: Roberto Bautista-Agut upsets Ugo Humbert at Mallorca

Unseeded Roberto Bautista-Agut, playing in his home country, upset No. 2 seed Ugo Humbert of France 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Mallorca Championships in Mallorca, Spain.

In a two-and-a-half-hour match, Humbert had 34 winners to 18 for Bautista Agut and 12 aces to three for his opponent. But the native of Spain had five fewer unforced errors (19-14). At 2-2 in the decisive set, Bautista Agut broke Humbert's serve for the third time en route to the win.

In other upsets, unseeded California teen Alex Michelsen took down third-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France 7-6(5), 6-4, while unseeded Austrian Sebastian Ofner upended No. 5 seed Luciano Darderi of Italy 6-3, 7-5. No. 6 seed Gael Monfils of France knocked off unseeded Roberto Caraballes Baena of France 6-3, 6-4.

Rothesay International

In his first tour-level match, lucky loser Giles Hussey of Great Britain stunned No. 6 seed Mariano Navone of Argentina 6-4, 6-2 in first-round action at Eastbourne, England.

A late fill-in after Japan's Kei Nishikori withdrew, Hussey won 89 percent of his first serves (24 of 27) and had 16 winners to 11 for Navone, who committed 13 unforced errors.

Other first-round winners included Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori, Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild, Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic and Italy's Flavio Cobolli and Lorenzo Sonego.