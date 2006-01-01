ATP roundup: Roberto Bautista-Agut upsets Ugo Humbert at Mallorca

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Mallorca ATP - Singles
  4. ATP roundup: Roberto Bautista-Agut upsets Ugo Humbert at Mallorca

ATP roundup: Roberto Bautista-Agut upsets Ugo Humbert at Mallorca

Bautista-Agut in action
Bautista-Agut in actionProfimedia
Unseeded Roberto Bautista-Agut, playing in his home country, upset No. 2 seed Ugo Humbert of France 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Mallorca Championships in Mallorca, Spain.

In a two-and-a-half-hour match, Humbert had 34 winners to 18 for Bautista Agut and 12 aces to three for his opponent. But the native of Spain had five fewer unforced errors (19-14). At 2-2 in the decisive set, Bautista Agut broke Humbert's serve for the third time en route to the win.

In other upsets, unseeded California teen Alex Michelsen took down third-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France 7-6(5), 6-4, while unseeded Austrian Sebastian Ofner upended No. 5 seed Luciano Darderi of Italy 6-3, 7-5. No. 6 seed Gael Monfils of France knocked off unseeded Roberto Caraballes Baena of France 6-3, 6-4.

Rothesay International

In his first tour-level match, lucky loser Giles Hussey of Great Britain stunned No. 6 seed Mariano Navone of Argentina 6-4, 6-2 in first-round action at Eastbourne, England.

A late fill-in after Japan's Kei Nishikori withdrew, Hussey won 89 percent of his first serves (24 of 27) and had 16 winners to 11 for Navone, who committed 13 unforced errors.

Other first-round winners included Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori, Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild, Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic and Italy's Flavio Cobolli and Lorenzo Sonego.

Mentions
TennisMallorca ATP - SinglesEastbourne ATP - SinglesBautista-Agut RobertoHumbert UgoHussey GilesNavone MarianoMannarino AdrianMichelsen AlexDarderi LucianoMonfils GaelOfner SebastianCobolli FlavioKecmanovic MiomirNishikori KeiNishioka YoshihitoRuusuvuori EmilSeyboth Wild ThiagoSonego Lorenzo
Related Articles
Caroline Garcia and Richard Gasquet delight French fans after Ugo Humbert crashes
Carlos Alcaraz passes 'test of fire' as Aryna Sabalenka survives in Madrid Open
Emma Raducanu eases past Sloane Stephens to reach Eastbourne second round
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Raducanu and Muchova through in Eastbourne, Alexandrova and Humbert out
Djokovic to play Wimbledon but only if he feels he can challenge for the title
WTA roundup: Jule Niemeier stuns Maria Sakkari in Bad Homburg
ATP roundup: Marcos Giron beats defending champion Cerundolo at Eastbourne
Lucky loser Niemeier knocks out top seed Sakkari at Bad Homburg
Tennis Tracker: Ostapenko and Monfils claim wins, Sakkari and Andreescu crash out
Jannik Sinner more confident ahead of Wimbledon after first grass-court title
Tommy Paul downs Lorenzo Musetti to win Queen's Club Championships
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: England, Denmark and Slovenia through to last 16 after bore draws
Transfer News LIVE: Everton closing in on Ndiaye, Leipzig linked with Morton
Brazil draw opening game of Copa América after failing to break down Costa Rica
Djokovic to play Wimbledon but only if he feels he can challenge for the title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings